Thursday, October 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsThree Palestinian terrorist leaders Jehad Mheisen, Rafat Abu Hilal and Jamila al-Shanti eliminated in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Three Palestinian terrorist leaders Jehad Mheisen, Rafat Abu Hilal and Jamila al-Shanti eliminated in airstrikes by Israel, read details

The Israeli Defence forces have eliminated many terrorist leaders from Hamas and other terrorist organisations operating from the Gaza Strip

OpIndia Staff
Jamila al-Shanti was killed in Israel airstrikes.
Jamila al-Shanti was killed in Israel airstrikes. Image Source: Times of Israel
20

Senior Hamas leader Jehad Mheisen was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday, 19th October, during the ongoing bombing of Hamas sites in Gaza. The attack took place in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, eliminating Mheisen as well as several other close aides of the terrorist including some family members.

Palestinian media outlet Jerusalem News Network stated, “Major General Jehad Mheisen, Commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces in the Gaza Strip, and his family were killed by the bombing of his house inside the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.”

Other Islamic terrorists killed today

The Israeli Defence forces have eliminated many more terrorist leaders from Hamas and other terrorist organisations. Among others reportedly killed on Thursday 19th October are Rafat Abu Hilal and Jamila al-Shanti.

Rafat Abu Hilal was the head of the military wing of Gaza’s Popular Resistance Committees terror group, the third-largest terror faction in the Gaza Strip after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Jamila al-Shanti was the widow of Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi.

With the killing of Al-Shanti, there are now four members of the political bureau of Hamas who have been shot by Israeli airstrikes since the Hamas assault on 7th October that sparked the conflict.

On 10th October, the terrorist organisation’s internal relations head Zakariya Abu Moammar and financial manager Jawad Abu Shamala were both killed. On 16th October, Osama Mazini, a former member of the Shura Council and minister of education for Hamas, was shot.

Other Islamic terrorists eliminated by Israel so far in this war

On 17th October (Tuesday), the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on a home that reportedly belonged to the family of Hamas Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, who currently lives in Qatar. 14 members of his family were eliminated in the strike. On the same day, an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip eliminated the head of Hamas’s Central Gaza Brigade, Ayman Nofal

The head of Hamas’s Air Force Murad Abu Murad was killed in the Israeli airstrike on 14th October. On the same day, the Israeli Air Force eliminated a top Hamas terrorist named Ali Qadi, who led the mass killing of Israeli civilians during the terror attack on 7th October.

Islamic terrorists’ anti-Israel propaganda regarding an explosion at a hospital busted

Amidst the ongoing violence, reports of a devastating explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip emerged. Palestinians and several Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, were quick to point fingers at Israel, accusing them of deliberately targeting the medical facility.

Media houses like Al Jazeera, the Iranian channel Press TV, and the likes of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair ran propaganda being pushed by Hamas, claiming it was an Israeli rocket. Later, multiple proofs appeared making it clear that Israel did not attack the hospital. It was revealed that the rocket that fell on the hospital was not shot by Israel but by an Iran-backed terrorist organisation, Islamic Jihad, that operates from Gaza.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its 13th day, has taken a heavy toll on the region. The death toll has climbed to nearly 5,000 people, with many more injured on both sides. On 7th October, Hamas terrorists entered Israel using motor gliders, boats, and trucks, targeting civilians and Israeli soldiers.

Since then, Hamas has taken over 300 people hostage. In response, Israel has launched counterattacks on the Islamic terrorists, vowing to dismantle their infrastructure.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

As clip of Pierre Poilievre eating an apple and decimating liberal interviewer goes viral, Indians recall this legendary clip of Navrottam Mishra during his...

OpIndia Staff -

Hiranandani turns approver, confirms that Mahua Moitra gave him parliamentary login credentials, took luxury gifts for asking questions targeting Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Israel-Hamas War: 12-year-old Israeli autistic Harry Potter fan found dead, JK Rowling had posted her plight on social media after Hamas abducted her

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suddenly springs to condemn Hamas terror attack after Sharad Pawar criticised PM Modi for standing with Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Hamas used North Korean rocket launchers during the terror attack on Israel: Report

OpIndia Staff -

It could have injured my eye: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan reveals he was hit with an iron nail by the crowd in Peshawar...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mahua Moitra stole my Henry’: Adv Dehadrai writes emotional letter to Delhi commissioner urging him to help him reunite with his pet dog

OpIndia Staff -

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar asks netizens to be responsible about sharing news after she was caught sharing fake news about the Gaza hospital attack

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka HC refuses to entertain plea of Congress leader DK Shivakumar to quash CBI’s disproportionate assets case against him

OpIndia Staff -

Forced to convert, eat beef: US-based Pakistani Hindu girl tells the tale of hatred and harassment for minorities in Pakistan, video goes viral

Rukma Rathore -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
662,596FollowersFollow
31,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com