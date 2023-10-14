On Saturday (14th October), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform that the Israeli Air Force has eliminated a top Hamas terrorist named Ali Qadi, who led the mass killing of Israeli civilians during the terror attack on October 7.

In a tweet, IDF announced, “Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel. We just eliminated him. All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate.”

Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel.



We just eliminated him.

All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

In another tweet, the Israeli Air Force stated that Ali Qadi was neutralised in an airstrike, based on the inputs from the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet security agency. It informed that the slain terrorist was a commander in the Nukhba unit of Hamas.

According to the Israeli Air Force, Ali Qadi was apprehended after the abduction and murder of several Israeli citizens in 2005 but was released to the Gaza Strip in accordance with the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

כלי טיס של חיל-אוויר, בהכוונה מודיעינית של שב"כ ואמ"ן, חיסלו את עלי קאצ'י, מפקד בכוח הנח'בה של ארגון הטרור חמאס, שהוביל מתקפת טרור ביישובי עוטף עזה בסוף השבוע האחרון. בשנת 2005 עלי נעצר בעקבות חטיפה ורצח של ישראלים והוחזר כחלק מעסקת גלעד שליט. pic.twitter.com/BpfqdxEUeT — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2023

Israel under attack by Hamas terrorists

On October 7 this year, hundreds of Hamas terrorists entered Israel through land, sea and even paragliders, after overwhelming the Iron Dome missile defence system of Israel by firing over 5,000 rockets in just 20 minutes.

Hamas also abducted a large number of victims, holding them as hostages in Gaza. Bodies of over 1500 Hamas terrorists have been located in Israel and along the border, killed in retaliatory fire by Israeli forces.

In the meanwhile, the death toll in the Hamas terror attack in Israel has crossed 1300, as per latest reports, while over 3,300 are injured. Most of the victims are civilians, as Hamas terrorists opened fire on civilian areas in Israel near the Gaza border.

Israel has launched a massive attack on Gaza Strip following the terror attack and has struck hundreds of Hamas sites. Israel has also cut power and water supply to Gaza and has prevented entry of supplies to the landlocked coastal strip.