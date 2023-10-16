In response to the formal complaint submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by Nishikant Dubey, seeking an inquiry against Mahua Moitra, the TMC MP has sent a legal notice to the BJP Lok Sabha MP and advocate and her formal personal friend Jai Anant Dehadrai and a host of media organisations for allegedly ‘defaming’ her.

The notice sent to BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that Moitra had recently raised questions about the veracity of Dubey’s claimed educational qualifications and said that he had lied in his election affidavit. This, the notice said, had ‘rattled’ Dubey and so he was now making these false allegations.

The notice to the advocate and her former personal friend Jai Anant Dehadrai stated that they were once close friends but after a falling out, Dehadrai allegedly repeatedly threatened Moitra with several vile, malicious and vulgar messages, trespassed on her official residence, and stole personal belongings, including Moitra’s dog. As stated in the legal notice, the dog was eventually given back. Moitra had reported Dehadrai to the police after repeated violations.

The notification further stated that Dehadrai attempted to get journalists to write false articles about Moitra but was unsuccessful due to a lack of evidence to back up the allegations. Dehadrai approached Dubey when journalists could not be persuaded, the notice claimed. It further stated that Dubey went on to repeat the allegations against the TMC MP and that he “did not even bother to conduct any due diligence of any kind to establish the veracity of the allegations.”

The notice further added that Dubey and Dehadrai have cropped and leaked private morphed photos of Moitra.

Dubey was asked to retract his letter to the speaker, all of his accusations, and to publicly apologize to Moitra. Dehadrai has also been asked to withdraw the allegations in all communications and issue a public apology.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Mahua Moitra of taking bribes in exchange for asking questions in Parliament

On 15th October, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha (MP) Nishikant Dubey levelled serious allegations against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, saying she took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask specific questions in the Parliament. Dubey raised the allegations based on a letter written to him by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and submitted a formal complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and urged the Speaker for her immediate suspension.

OpIndia accessed a copy of the complaint filed by Adv Dehadrai that contained a list of items that Moitra allegedly got in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament. OpIndia documented what it found about the products and their costs.