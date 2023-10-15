On 15th October, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha (MP) Nishikant Dubey levelled serious allegations against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, saying she took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask specific questions in the Parliament. MP Dubey has submitted a formal complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and urged the Speaker for her immediate suspension.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding to constitute an inquiry committee against TMC MP Mahua Moitra and her 'immediate suspension' from the House alleging that 'bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask… pic.twitter.com/pbqlMgbCvD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2023

In his letter, he raised alarming allegations of corruption and misconduct against Moitra. He pointed out alleged bribery between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, where cash and gifts were purportedly exchanged for asking questions in Parliament that favoured Hiranandani’s business interests. Dubey raised the allegations based on a letter written to him by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

BIG BREAKING: Massive accusations surface against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a complaint by three-time senior MP @nishikant_dubey , according to which 50 out of her 61 questions raised in the Parliament are around a businessman Darshan Hiranandani while raising huge concerns if they… pic.twitter.com/RNuDTgvEJu — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) October 15, 2023

He added that 50 out of 61 questions raised by Moitra were allegedly aimed to protect and promote Hiranandani’s company that, often focused on rival business conglomerates like the Adani Group. He contended that the alleged conspiracy went unnoticed as Moitra, an opposition leader, openly criticised the government, linking it to business houses while covertly serving her agenda.

He added that the alleged misconduct of Moitra in the Parliament was similar to the infamous “cash for query” episode of December 2005. He further contended the alleged actions of Moitra were to be considered a breach of privilege, contempt of the House and a violation of Section 120-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Dubey stated that Mahua Moitra‘s quid pro quo arrangement with a businessman, which was recently disclosed, revealed her public image of morality to be a deceptive facade. He described it as a “Machiavellian Camouflage” that she used to conceal her criminal activities while projecting the persona of a “firebrand Member of Parliament.”

Retaliating to the allegations, Moitra said she would welcome ED and CBI for enquiry into her alleged money laundering “right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invocing, benami accounts”. She urged ED to first file FIR against Adani and raised allegations of coal scam against Adani group.

Darshan Hiranandani is the CEO of real estate giant Hiranandani Group based in Mumbai. The group has diversified into health, education, energy, hospitality, data centres, and has recently started a technology-led consumer services business under Tez Platforms.