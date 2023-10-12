Even as the Harvard students who signed a student union coalition statement blaming Israel for Hamas terrorist attack have backtracked from supporting the Palestinian terrorist group, a ‘doxxing truck’ was seen on Wednesday (11th October) moving around the streets of Harvard University campus. The electronic billboard displayed the names and pictures of the signatories of the controversial statement under the banner “Harvard’s Leading Anti-semites.”

The display also featured a website named “Harvard Hates Jews” that revealed the identities of students affiliated with groups that have signed on to the Palestine Solidarity Committee’s statement placing the sole blame for the ongoing violence on Israel.

The website asserted that the Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of men, women, and children in Israel. Among the dead were Jews, Christians, Israelis, Europeans, and Americans. It added that the Hamas strike was “not just against Israel but against the Western civilisation.” It further stated that it was shocking that the radical ‘scholars’ at Harvard issued a statement supporting the terrorists and blaming the victim.

Moreover, the website offered the visitors to send a message to Harvard’s board of trustees “to take action against the despicable, hateful students.”

Prior to this, at least four websites had published the personal information of students associated with groups that had signed onto the statement, including complete names, class years, previous employment, social media profiles, photographs, and hometowns. However, it is reported that two of those sites had been taken down for violating the terms of service laid down by Google.

Notably, the doxxing truck was deployed by Accuracy In Media(AIM), a US-based conservative media watchdog. Taking to X, Adam Guillette, the AIM’s President took responsibility for the doxxing billboard. He also stated that the AIM team is removing names of the students who withdrew support to the pro-Palestine statement but also adding new names every hour.

“Want to know who the leading antisemites at @Harvard are? Click on the link below. @AccuracyInMedia is removing the names of students from groups that withdrew but is also adding new names every hour. And yes, that’s our billboard on their campus,” Guillette posted.

Want to know who the leading antisemites at @Harvard are? Click on the link below. @AccuracyInMedia is removing the names of students from groups that withdrew but are also adding new names every hour.



And yes, that's our billboard on their campus.https://t.co/xCfBMbiy0e — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 11, 2023

According to the information published on AIM’s website, so far only five Harvard student groups have withdrawn their signatures from the outrageous PSC statement. These student groups are Harvard College Act on a Dream, Amnesty International at Harvard, the Harvard Islamic Society, Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo, and the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association.

This comes after a student union coalition at Harvard University issued a statement on 7th October blaming Israel for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The letter issued by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups was co-signed by 33 student groups.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years. From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden,” the letter reads.

Israel Hamas War

The terrorist organisation Hamas launched a devastating terror strike on Israeli soil on 7th October. Over 900 people were killed in the attack. Paragliders and vehicle-borne Hamas terrorists brandishing automatic weapons stormed the border fences, attacking civilians, residential communities, and even a music festival in Southern Israel. In retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack, Israel declared war on Hamas and has been bombarding the Gaza Strip with bombs for three days. Hundreds of Israelis and other nationals have been reported to have been kidnapped by Hamas.