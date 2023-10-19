Thursday, October 19, 2023
HomeWorldIsrael-Hamas War: Historic synagogue in Tunisia burned down by hundreds of rioters, Palestinian flag...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israel-Hamas War: Historic synagogue in Tunisia burned down by hundreds of rioters, Palestinian flag raised

A number of videos went viral on social media revealing individuals, without any police intervention, placing Palestinian flags and breaking down the stone walls of the structure.

OpIndia Staff
Tunisian protesters fly a Palestinian flag over the vandalised building.
Tunisian protesters fly a Palestinian flag over the vandalised structure (Image source: screengrab from the viral video)
94

Hundreds of Tunisians reportedly burned down a historic synagogue on the evening of 18th October. The building was reduced to rubble in the midst of widespread unrest following an explosion in a hospital in Gaza that Hamas attributed to Israel. Hordes of demonstrators swarmed the streets shortly after the news of the blast which allegedly killed many people became public. They were seen setting fire to the Jewish synagouge in the centre of Al Hammah.

A number of videos went viral on social media revealing individuals, without any police intervention, placing Palestinian flags and breaking down the stone walls of the structure.

The footage of the arson was posted by some users along with the hashtag ‘#Palestine.’

The attack transpired hours after media stories stated that the Israel Defense Forces had struck the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza. However, officials from the United States and Israel as well as independent intelligence analysts have determined that the incident was caused by a misfired missile by the terrorist organisation Palestinian Islamic Jihad which is based in Gaza.

The instance, which has destroyed a significant piece of its Jewish history, coincides with attacks on other Jewish and Israeli sites across the globe. The massive protests are in response to Israel’s retaliation for Hamas’s deadly and unprecedented assault on Israel on 7th October in which 1,400 people were massacred, the majority of whom were civilians.

The vandalism was condemned by the American Jewish Committee in a statement. It remarked, “We are horrified by the burning and destruction of the Al Hammah synagogue in Tunisia.” The group conveyed that it was “closely monitoring the situation” and was in contact with leaders of the Tunisian Jewish community.

Large crowds of Tunisians have flocked to the streets in favour of Palestinians since the most recent violence in Israel and Gaza.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGaza hospital attack
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Israel did not bomb Gaza hospital, it was Islamic Jihad: How media, including AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair, peddled a terror organisation’s claims

OpIndia Staff -
Media houses and alleged fact-checkers ran propaganda reports pushed by Hamas to accuse Israel of attack on hospital in Gaza
News Reports

Anti-Israel protests at US Capitol Hill turns violent, Islamist Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib accused of inciting pro-Hamas sentiments

Shraddha Pandey -
Notably, the protest was spearheaded by the group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a Jewish 'anti-Zionist' organization. This left-wing organisation is notorious for undertaking protests and boycott campaigns against Israel. As per its website, JVP is a group led by Jewish leftists to support the Palestinian 'freedom' struggle.

Theory of ‘Basic Structure’ and its impact on NJAC: Why a synthesized NJAC would be better than the Collegium system

‘I think Sharad Pawar will send his daughter Supriya Sule to fight for Hamas in Gaza’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

US sanctions 10 Hamas members and its international financial networks over surprise attack on Israel

Kanpur: St Aloysius’ School teacher suspended for attempting to convert a minor Hindu boy and pressurises him for having physical relations

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
662,483FollowersFollow
31,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com