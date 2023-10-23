Monday, October 23, 2023
Wagh Bakri Tea Group’s Director Parag Desai dies at 49 after attack by stray dogs

Parag Desai was 49 and is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

Businessman Parag Desai of Wagh Bakri Tea Group dies of a brain hemorrhage 7 days after a street dog attacks; details
Parag Desai (Image- Gujarat First)
129

Parag Desai, Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, died on Sunday, 22nd October, just days after being attacked by stray dogs outside his home in Ahmedabad. Desai was 49 and is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

Desai was severely injured while trying to fend off street dogs who attacked him on 15th October this year. A security guard outside his home informed his family about the event, and he was immediately rushed to Shelby Hospital.

Parag Desai was further moved to Zydus Hospital for surgery after a day of observation at Shelby Hospital. On Sunday, 22nd October, however, he died of a brain hemorrhage while undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad. He was attacked on 15th October and was kept on a ventilator for a week.

The deceased Parag Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, the Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Desai, who had been in the business for almost 30 years, was in charge of the company’s sales, marketing, and export departments.

Parag Desai, a significant industry leader, and prolific tea taster, was also a member of the Federation of Indian Industry (CII), among other organisations. Desai is described as “an expert tea taster and evaluator” on the Wagh Bakri website. He also had an MBA from Long Island University in the United States, according to the report.

