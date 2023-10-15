On 14th October, former Pakistani Cricketer Wasim Akram lashed out at Babar Azam for requesting a jersey from Virat Kohli after the World Cup game against India. During a television show on A Sports, a Pakistani channel, Akram agreed with a Pakistani cricket fan that if Azam wanted Kohli’s jersey, he should have asked in the dressing room.

In an electrifying ICC World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, finishing the match with 19.3 overs remaining. Leading from the front, the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, made 86 out of just 63 balls. India comfortably achieved the target of 192 runs that Pakistan made with great difficulty. Initially, Pakistan played well, but its middle order fell apart like a house of cards.

Following the humiliating defeat, Babar Azam sought Kohli’s signed jersey, which created controversy in Pakistan. Cricket fans in the neighbouring country believed that he could have asked for the jersey in the dressing room, given the margin of defeat.

Wasim Akram was part of a panel discussion on the match on A Sports when a fan raised the issue. Akram agreed with him and said, “That is what I exactly said when I saw the picture”. He added, “Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it – Agar chacha ke puttar ne kaha hai ki t-shirt chahiye Kohli ki, toh match ke baad dressing room me maango. (If your uncle’s son has asked you to get Kohli’s shirt, do it after the game in the dressing room)”.

This was the eighth time in a row that India defeated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Pakistan will face Australia on the 20th October, while India will face Bangladesh on the 17th October. India is leading the leaderboard in the World Cup with New Zealand in second place.