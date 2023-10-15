Sunday, October 15, 2023
HomeSportsCricket"Chache ke puttar ke liye agar chahiye": Wasim Akram lashes out at Babar Azam...
CricketNews Reports
Updated:

“Chache ke puttar ke liye agar chahiye”: Wasim Akram lashes out at Babar Azam for seeking Kohli’s signed jersey after embarrassing defeat

Cricket fans in the neighbouring country believed that he could have asked for the jersey in the dressing room, given the margin of defeat.

OpIndia Staff
Viral Kohli
Wasim Akram lashed out at Babar Azam for seeking Kohli's signed jersey (Image: Khaleej Times/Hindustan Times)
5

On 14th October, former Pakistani Cricketer Wasim Akram lashed out at Babar Azam for requesting a jersey from Virat Kohli after the World Cup game against India. During a television show on A Sports, a Pakistani channel, Akram agreed with a Pakistani cricket fan that if Azam wanted Kohli’s jersey, he should have asked in the dressing room.

In an electrifying ICC World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, finishing the match with 19.3 overs remaining. Leading from the front, the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, made 86 out of just 63 balls. India comfortably achieved the target of 192 runs that Pakistan made with great difficulty. Initially, Pakistan played well, but its middle order fell apart like a house of cards.

Following the humiliating defeat, Babar Azam sought Kohli’s signed jersey, which created controversy in Pakistan. Cricket fans in the neighbouring country believed that he could have asked for the jersey in the dressing room, given the margin of defeat.

Wasim Akram was part of a panel discussion on the match on A Sports when a fan raised the issue. Akram agreed with him and said, “That is what I exactly said when I saw the picture”. He added, “Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it – Agar chacha ke puttar ne kaha hai ki t-shirt chahiye Kohli ki, toh match ke baad dressing room me maango. (If your uncle’s son has asked you to get Kohli’s shirt, do it after the game in the dressing room)”.

This was the eighth time in a row that India defeated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Pakistan will face Australia on the 20th October, while India will face Bangladesh on the 17th October. India is leading the leaderboard in the World Cup with New Zealand in second place.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Pakistan world cup
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Canada: Palestine supporters argue with Taliban supporters who tried to join pro-Palestine protest in Mississauga, ask to go back

OpIndia Staff -

Political party, newspaper and shocked neighbours – How Mohammed Hasnain’s stunt seeking asylum in Pakistan left a colony in Delhi in dismay

OpIndia Staff -

‘From my colour, religion to my country’: Ex-Indian cricketer reveals abuses he faced in Pakistan, slams Rajdeep Sardesai for defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants

OpIndia Staff -

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who wants to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, objects to Ahmedabad crowd chanting Jai Shri Ram during India-Pakistan World Cup match

OpIndia Staff -

Congress and CPI(M) fight over credit for Adani’s new mega port in Kerala, India’s first deepwater container transhipment hub in Vizhinjam

OpIndia Staff -

Israel-Hamas War: Iran issues threat to Israel ahead of the ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces

OpIndia Staff -

Leave homes or face consequences: Posters threatening Hindus and Sikhs pasted on houses in Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Violence erupts in Muzaffarpur over bursting fireworks after India’s win against Pakistan in ICC World Cup, police denies communal angle

OpIndia Staff -

Nethanyahu a devil, involved in tyranny and war crimes: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi goes on a tirade against Israeli PM after terror attack by...

OpIndia Staff -

X (formerly Twitter) withholds accounts of ‘Indian American Muslim Council’ and ‘Hindus For Human Rights’, known for anti-India propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
661,724FollowersFollow
30,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com