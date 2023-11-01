35-year-old Malayalam actress, Dr Priya dies of a heart attack while 8 months pregnant, baby in NICU

On Wednesday (1st November) Malayalam television actress identified as Dr Priya died of a heart attack in a private hospital while eight months pregnant. Notably, the actress had just had a regular pregnancy examination at the hospital before suffering a heart attack. Her newborn has been admitted to the intensive care unit as of now.

Actor Kishor Satya broke the devastating news to her fans via his social media account. “One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues,” he wrote.

This comes days after Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon, 35 died at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram by committing suicide. Last month, another Malayalam actress Aparna Nair died of suicide. She was 33 and was found hanging inside her residence.

The Instagram post by Kishore Satya breaking the death news of Dr Priya added, “The mother is devastated at her only daughter’s passing away. The suffering of Nanna, Priya’s loving spouse, who stayed home for six months with her is painful. I was struck down by the thought of sadness last night as I was traveling to the hospital. There is no way we can console them. Why did God treat those naive and devout minds so cruelly?”

“The questions in my mind kept coming up unanswered. Next one more before the shocking news of Ranjusha’s passing fades…The mind is unable to express sympathy for the death of a person who is only 35 years old. How will Priya’s mother and husband bounce back from this setback? Not sure…Give their minds the capacity to do that,” he prayed.

After getting married, Dr Priya, who was well-known in Malayalam television for the role she played in “Karuthamuthu,” decided to take a break from acting. Furthermore, she was a doctor. In addition to working at the PRS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, she was reportedly pursuing an MD.