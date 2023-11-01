Wednesday, November 1, 2023
HomeNews Reports35-year-old Malayalam actress, Dr Priya dies of a heart attack while 8 months pregnant,...
News Reports
Updated:

35-year-old Malayalam actress, Dr Priya dies of a heart attack while 8 months pregnant, baby in NICU

Actor Kishor Satya broke the devastating news to her fans via his social media account. "One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues,'' he wrote.

OpIndia Staff
35-year-old Malayalam actress, Dr Priya dies of a heart attack while 8 months pregnant, baby in NICU
Image- Sun TV
21

On Wednesday (1st November) Malayalam television actress identified as Dr Priya died of a heart attack in a private hospital while eight months pregnant. Notably, the actress had just had a regular pregnancy examination at the hospital before suffering a heart attack. Her newborn has been admitted to the intensive care unit as of now.

Actor Kishor Satya broke the devastating news to her fans via his social media account. “One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues,” he wrote.

This comes days after Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon, 35 died at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram by committing suicide. Last month, another Malayalam actress Aparna Nair died of suicide. She was 33 and was found hanging inside her residence.

The Instagram post by Kishore Satya breaking the death news of Dr Priya added, “The mother is devastated at her only daughter’s passing away. The suffering of Nanna, Priya’s loving spouse, who stayed home for six months with her is painful. I was struck down by the thought of sadness last night as I was traveling to the hospital. There is no way we can console them. Why did God treat those naive and devout minds so cruelly?”

“The questions in my mind kept coming up unanswered. Next one more before the shocking news of Ranjusha’s passing fades…The mind is unable to express sympathy for the death of a person who is only 35 years old. How will Priya’s mother and husband bounce back from this setback? Not sure…Give their minds the capacity to do that,” he prayed.

After getting married, Dr Priya, who was well-known in Malayalam television for the role she played in “Karuthamuthu,” decided to take a break from acting. Furthermore, she was a doctor. In addition to working at the PRS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, she was reportedly pursuing an MD.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

4th grade student Vivek went missing 8 years ago, now found living as Mohammad Umar in Muzaffarnagar, was forcefully converted and circumcised

OpIndia Staff -

Bolivia cutting diplomatic ties is ‘a surrender to terrorism’, says Israel amid anti-Israel stands by several communist govts like Chile, Columbia, and China

OpIndia Staff -

‘We will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated’: Hamas official Ghazi Hamad

OpIndia Staff -

Rajkot: Vegetable seller Aryan Shashif Baloch abducts 13-year-old Hindu girl and molests her, victim rescued and accused arrested from a train

OpIndia Staff -

Millions of Muslims starve in war-ravaged Yemen, but Houthis declare war against Israel 1000 miles away to support Hamas

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Follow Jews to their homes and slit their throats’: Cornell University student issues death threats against Jews, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Islamic preacher and terror fugitive Zakir Naik’s Nigeria visit causes uproar in the African country, citizens call out his hateful and criminal antecedents

Paurush Gupta -

Where were you when Hamas attacked Israel: Netizens slam Javed Akhtar after his heart suddenly starts ‘bleeding’ for Gaza

OpIndia Staff -

Access Now: The NGO behind Apple’s dubious alert message to politicians is funded by George Soros and Ford Foundation

Anurag -

‘Indians who follow Lord Krishna, Geeta, Upanishads should raise voices against Islamists’: Son of Hamas founder praises Hindus for condemning Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,732FollowersFollow
34,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com