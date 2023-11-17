American author and investigative journalist Seamus Bruner has released his new book titled “Controligarch” exposing the exploits of globalist billionaires including Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffet, Klaus Schwab, David Rockefeller, and more importantly, George Soros, the funder of economic meltdowns and social and political disruptions across all such countries he sets his eyes on.

George Soros was among the billionaires whose assets increased by 37.4% post-pandemic from $263,429,906,000 to $362,009,025,000. Others included Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and the Rockefeller Foundation. The personal net worth of George Soros increased by nearly $300,000,000 between 2019 to 2022.

How Soros and gang profited from the pro-abortion campaign

Chapter one of the book, titled “The Good Club”, reveals that Soros was part of a secret club of billionaires which met in May 2009 to identify an area of interest for the coterie and turn it into their pet project in the name of saving humanity. “They were there to save the world-or, at least, to set the agenda for the future of global health,” the opening lines of the book read. The meeting was convened by Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and David Rockefeller, all of whom had invested heavily in Obama and Biden’s 2008 election campaign.

The subject that the club decided to turn into a global “philanthropic” mission was overpopulation. And from it emerged the pro-abortion campaign in America and eventually the world. According to Bruner, Soros, Buffet, Rockefeller, Bloomberg and Gates poured a combined total of more than $1.5 billion into increasing women’s access to contraceptives and abortions. “Enough to fund the termination of approximately 3 million unborn babies,” the author writes.

The proceeds from Clinton’s pro-abortion policies, specifically the distribution of abortion pill mifepristone or RU-486 earned George soros and Warren Buffet heavy profits. In 1997, the Rockefellers’ Population Council – which was granted the rights by the developer to market and sell the pill – transferred the distribution rights of RU-486 to a shadowy pharmaceutical startup called Danco Laboratories. Danco had an unlisted phone number and its only known address was “somewhere in ‘midtown Manhattan’.”

According to author Seamus Bruner, the transfer of RU-486 rights from a nonprofit Population Council to the for-profit Danco Labs allowed investors to cash in. It took several years to uncover the investors, but it just so happened that Good Club members George Soros and Warren Buffet were among the lucky Controligarchs to profit from RU-486.”

Soros crushed the coal industry and pushed green policies after investing in green energy

The author reveals that “Soros helped the Obama administration crush the coal industry” and his motives were profit-driven. “He shorted coal stocks as the administration smashed the industry. Soros then grabbed the coal stocks for pennies on the dollar.” Talking about the same, a Forbes financial analyst stated, “I think George Soros used the government like a blunt object to beat down coal stocks and make money shorting them.”

It is safe to say that Elon Musk’s Tesla-charging solar company SolarCity was rescued by Soros. Soros pushed policies that benefited financial interests in green energy and put in $1.1 billion into environmental think tanks. These green investments have helped Soros and gang “profit mightily through corporate welfare while avoiding taxes”. “They, like Gates, do so by moving their personal funds to their tax-exempt foundations,” the author writes.

Soros had a role in triggering the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

The European Union (EU) was George Soros’ pet project. According to the book, EU was regarded by the business magnate as an embodiment of “an open society”. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2022, Soros delivered an alarmist address about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The development had shaken Europe to its core, he said. “The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilisation may not survive it,” Soros said.

Sounding this alarm was the subject of Soros’ address. According to the book, Soros admitted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not come out of the blue. The author writes that the conflict had been long in the making and in a way Soros had played a role. “Soros was Russia’s public enemy number one, and he and his philanthropic outfits were famously banished from that country. Soros had done more, perhaps, than any one person to steer Ukraine away from Russia and toward the neoliberal Western establishment.”

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict was the culmination of many failures, not just the EU’s, especially for a globalist such as Soros. Not only had he worked tirelessly for decades on EU epansion, but he had also been a staunch defender of NATO,” the author writes. Soros once wrote in the early 1990s that NATO was critical to his and others’ plan for what they called the “New World Order”.

But again, Soros was initiated into the Russian and Ukrainian economy and politics decades before the current conflict broke out.

“Soros had operated in both Russia and Ukraine before their post-Soviet separation. His Open Society Foundations and vast network of affiliated NGOs had infiltrated both countries during the Soviet era prior to 1990.” The book further reveals that in 1992, Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed off on a similar post-Soviet Union economic reorganisation, which sent inflation skyrocketing 2,500 per cent and led to a handful of connected oligarchs amassing unimaginable wealth by taking control of Russian state assets.

“Just write that the former Soviet Empire is now called the Soros Empire,” were the words Soros said to The New Republic in 1994 about his involvement in Russia’s economic transition.

The book also exposes how Soros invested and operated his shadowy network of NGOs in post-Soviet Russia for more than two decades until Putin banned him and his NGOs in 2013. Soros had also helped cause a ruble crash in the late 1990s. After the ban, Soros began funding a proxy war in Ukraine.

Soros’s Orange Revolution in Ukraine overthrew the pro-Russia Ukrainian government resulting in the rise of the Volodymyr Zelenskyy regime

A “political philanthropist” for the Democrats

The book Controligarch reveals that Soros pumped $178.5 million into federal campaigns making him the biggest contributor. Not a single penny went to Republicans, the author points out. “In Soros’s 1993 speech on the future of NATO, he declared that the United Nations had failed as an organisation that could assume control over US troops. Soros was not a fan of ‘American Supremacy’. The very idea of American exceptionalism needed to be watered down, and NATO could be the means to do so,” the author writes.

Soros Fund Management was the largest single contributor in the 2022 midterm elections. But because it cannot legally contribute directly to candidates or party committees, the fund funnelled cash to political affiliates, the largest being Democracy PAC II, whose president is Alexander Soros, son of George Soros.

In the 2020 election cycle, Soros funnelled more than $80 million to Democratic groups and candidates. Soros, in a statement to Politico, said that the spending was necessary for “strengthening the infrastructure of American democracy: voting rights and civic participation, civil rights and liberties and the rule of law.”

But this is nowhere near new. Soros’ “political philanthropy” has been active since at least the 1990s. In an interview to PBS in 1995, Soros said, “I like to influence policy. I was not able to get to George (HW) Bush. But now I think I have succeeded with my influence…I do now have great access in (the Clinton) administration. There is no question about this. We actually work together as a team.”

In 2016 too, Soros was calling the shots for Hillary Clinton’s campaign against Donald Trump and poured millions into her presidential bid. The book reveals that Soros committed more than a whopping $25 million. Albeit, Soros lost nearly $1 billion owing to Trump’s victory. Nonetheless, ousting Trump became Soros’s next project and thus followed the conspiracies of framing Trump as a Russian agent and the 2019 impeachment.

How Soros gambled with global economies

The book reveals that in 1988, Soros was caught buying and selling 95,000 shares of Societe Generale, a Paris-based multinational bank, after receiving information about a planned corporate raid. Soros was found guilty of insider trading, fined 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million), and became a convicted felon in France. In 2006, the highest court in France declined to drop the “felon” designation from his record. Soros had challenged his conviction at the European Court of Human Rights, but the court ruled against him in 2011.

Soros is heroically called “the man who broke the Bank of England”. Here is what the heroics cost the British taxpayers, in his own words, according to the book. “In 1992, Soros and his Quantum Fund were credited with breaking the Bank of England. He took an enormous short-selling position against the British pound, betting that it would be devalued as the UK raised interest rates. Soros encouraged his chief portfolio manager, Stan Druckenmiller, to “go for the jugular,” and they sold pound sterling to anyone who would buy it.”

“On what came to be known as Black Wednesday, Soros won the siege and netted over $1 billion. The British government could no longer support its currency amid the Soros-driven takedown, and the pound sterling was successfully devalued. The British people, however, lost,” Bruner writes. Journalist Stefan Kanfer said, “Retirees on fixed incomes saw their pensions diminished and their savings wiped out.”

Soros had later recalled, “I was in effect taking money out of the pockets of British taxpayers. But if I had tried to take social consequences into account, it would have thrown off my risk-reward calculation, and my profits would have been refused.”

The book reveals that news reports and open-source documents tied Soros to the Polish Solidarity Movement in the 1980s. During an interview in 1989 featuring then US senator Joe Biden, Soros advocated for the “radical reorganisation of the Polish economy.”

“All that was needed was a massive taxpayer-funded “aid” program and the backing of the US government,” the author writes. PBS anchor Robert MacNeil asked Senator Biden in the interview, “Do you think the US should back such a package of that magnitude this weekend?” Biden was ecstatic to respond positively. A question was then asked to Soros in this regard.

The author writes, “With a buy-low, sell-high grin and the public backing of a key US senator, Soros replied, “In Poland, the political will is now there, and in a strange way, the very bad condition of the Polish economy is an opportunity.” Because the Polish economy was “spinning out of control” and “the standard of living is very low,” Soros said, grinning wide still, “the resources that would be needed to turn it around were actually quite modest.”

“Soros called the economic reorganisation “a kind of macroeconomic debt-for-equity swap.” That is a fancy way of saying taking control of a struggling nation’s economy by shackling the nation’s population with debt,” Bruner writes.

The book exposes how the economic reorganisation plan instituted in 1990 caused immediate hyperinflation. Bruner writes critically, “From the safety of the Wall Street, Soros shrugged off the mass suffering while admitting the fallout was “very tough on the population, but people were willing to take a lot of pain in order to see real change”.

One of Soros’s favourite hobbies is inciting revolutions in vulnerable nations. These are famously known as “Colour Revolution” which included the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia in 1989, the Rose Revolution in Georgia in 2003, the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004, the Arab Spring in 2011 and another revolution in Ukraine in 2014.

The book quotes Soros from an interview with The New Yorker in 1995 wherein he chuckled and said, “I would say one thing in one country and another timing in another country.” In 2004, Soros initially denied any involvement, according to the author, in the toppling of Georgia’s government after the Rose Revolution.

“But months later, he bragged to the Los Angeles Times, “I am delighted by what happened in Georgia, and I take great pride in having contributed to it.”

Hit jobs of Soros through Open Society Foundation – a pandemic in its own right

“Soros invests in far more than mere commodities. Soros invests in powerful people and concepts such as “open societies” and “social justice” and that word that many politicians like to throw around” democracy,” author Seamus Bruner writes.

“Controligarchs” further exposes the destructive nature of Soros’s so-called philanthropy saying, “For decades, Soros has spent his money on initiatives such as influencing society’s attitudes on birth control, gun control, drug legalisation, criminal justice, the nuclear family and parents’ role in childhood education. If a society comports with Soros’s preferences, he declares it “an open society.” If it does not, he declares it “a closed society” and seeks to reform it.”

“Soros pioneered political philanthropy, creating a new form of political dark money fifty years ago, and has furthered it with tax-exempt entities such as his Open Society Foundations. Ironically, the societies he builds and shapes are sometimes the most closed of all.”

The author exposes Soros’s interference in Eastern Europe and Asia, a part of which has been exposed by OpIndia too. The author writes, “Eastern Europe and Asia became the breeding grounds for the radical left-wing activism, regime-changing Colour Revolutions and repressive governance tactics now spreading like a cancer across the West.”

After the US government passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in response to the 2008 financial crisis, Soros closed his hedge fund, Soros Fund Management. In a bid to surpass the scrutiny brought about by the Dodd-Frank regulation, Soros created a “family office worth $24.5 billion”, which allowed him to avoid the transparency rules related to registration and disclosure requirements.

In 2017, Soros made a whopping $18 billion personal gift to his Open Society Foundations. “The stunning wealth transfer was to ensure the mission would far outlast George Soros’s earthly years. But whom could he trust to manage such vast resources and globalist, Esperanto-level goals? His heirs,” Bruner writes.

He further explains how Soros’s children are now carrying his open societies legacy further. “Soros’s five adult children are critical to his mission and have run his various enterprises -both for profit and nonprofit- for decades. And they personally donate to the causes their father is passionate about such as Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Brennan Center for Justice.”

In the sub-chapter “Open Societies Indoctrination”, Bruner talks about Soros’s takeover some of the elite universities in Europe and US to produce a generation of open societies flagbearers.

Soros founded the Central European University in 1991 in Hungary. According to the university’s website: “His vision was to recruit professors and students from around the world to build a unique institution, one that would train future generations of scholars, professionals, politicians and civil society leaders to contribute to building open and democratic societies that respect human rights and adhere to the rule of law.”

Soros spent a staggering $400 million through his Open Society Foundations to the Central European University and Bard College. Harvard, Georgetown and state-university programmes like Ohio State’s Kirwan Institute dedicated to race and ethnicity and University of Connecticut’s Human Rights Institute have also been at the behest of Soros several times.