Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it has come to light that rallies carried out in the United States in support of Hamas were funded by George Soros.

As per a report by The New York Post, the Hungarian-American billionaire has funnelled over $15 million to pro-Hamas groups since 2016 through his Open Society Foundations (OSF).

About $13.7 million has been disbursed to a leftist advocacy group by the name of ‘Tides Centre’, which funds non-profit organisations that justified Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the subsequent killing of 1400 civilians.

The said non-profits include the ‘Adalah Justice Project’, which tried to rationalise the terror attack on Israel by Hamas. In an Instagram post, it said, “Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison… no cage goes unchallenged.”

According to The New York Post, members of the ‘Adalah Justice Project’ organised a rally in Byrant Park on 20th October this year and raised anti-Semitic slogans. One of them was seen waving a sign that read, “I do not condemn Hamas.”

The pro-Hamas ‘Byrant Park demonstration’ was reportedly sponsored by ‘Desis Rising Up and Moving’, which received $30k in 2020 from the ‘Tides Centre’ (funded by George Soros’ OSF).

JUST IN: Thousands of protesters demanding ERADICATION OF ISRAEL clash with NYPD..



Rally delves into complete chaos..



This is Joe's America..



The "Flood Brooklyn for Palestine" demonstration descended into chaos after nightfall, with protesters causing traffic disruptions,… pic.twitter.com/pjCiaBSLAN — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 22, 2023

Moreover, OSF paid $60,000 to ‘Arab American Association of New York’, which is connected to ‘activist’ Linda Sarsour. She organised the ‘Flood Brooklyn for Palestine’ event on 21st October and called for the eradication of Israel.

According to The New York Post, George Soros also granted $1.5 million to ‘Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel’, $6,50,000 to ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ and $4,00,000 to pro-Palestinian advocacy group ‘If Not Now.’

In an article titled ‘The Root of Violence is Oppression’, the Jewish Voice for Peace rationalised the Hamas’ attack on Israel. It claimed, “Israeli apartheid and occupation — and United States complicity in that oppression — are the source of all this violence.”

Screengrab of the article by Soros-funded ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’

Dan Schneider of the ‘Media Research Center’ told NYP, “George Soros and his son Alex have a long history of supporting the most radical organizations across the planet, and that includes pro-Hamas organizations that support the most heinous kind of behaviour.”

“We’ve called on George Soros to withdraw this funding, but he seems very determined to continue supporting antisemitic organizations that want to upend Western civilization,” he added.

Ari Remez, a spokesperson for Pro-Hamas advocacy group ‘Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel’ conceded, “ (OSF) has been generously supporting our work on defending the human rights of Palestinians under Israeli control for many years, and we are grateful for their immense contribution to this effort.”

No guilt in association with Nazi Godfather: George Soros

Amidst the social media chatter around George Soros, a 1998 interview of the Hungarian-American billionaire with journalist Steve Kroft on ’60 minutes Australia’ has been doing the rounds on the internet.

At the very onset, Kroft noted, “When the Nazis occupied Budapest in 1944, George Soros’ father was a successful lawyer. He lived on an island in the Danube and liked to commute to work in a rowboat, but knowing there were problems ahead for the Jews, he decided to split his family up.”

He emphasized how Soros’ father bribed a government official to supposedly accept the billionaire as his ‘Christian Godson’ when he was a teenager.

Kroft noted, “While hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews were being shipped off to the death camps, George Soros accompanied his fake Godfather on his appointed rounds, confiscating property from the Jews.”

When he quizzed the billionaire about the event, Soros downplayed it by claiming he was a teen and that someone else would have done the same things anyway even if he refused to participate. It must be mentioned that the billionaire was 68 years old at the time of the controversial interview.

“You watched lots of people get shipped off to the death camps?” Kroft inquired. Soros calmly said, “Right, I was 14 years old, and I would say that that’s when my character was made…That one should think ahead, one should understand and anticipate events when one is threatened.”

The billionaire also responded with an affirmation when asked whether he accompanied his Nazi Godfather in confiscating Jewish properties. When asked if he had developed psychiatric issues on account of his involvement, he said that it created ‘no problem at all.’

George Soros categorically stated he had no guilt about his association with the man. “I could be on the other side or I could be the one from whom the thing is being taken away…but there was no sense that I shouldn’t be there,” he said casually.

“It is just like in markets, that if I weren’t there. Of course, I wasn’t doing it, but somebody else would be taking it away anyhow whether I was there or not,” he further added.

Towards the end, he asserted, “I was only a spectator. The property was being taken away. I had no role in taking away the property. I had no sense of guilt.