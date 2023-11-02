On Wednesday (1st November), the Biden administration in the United States announced a first-ever national ‘strategy’ to counter Islamophobia. This comes when anti-semitism has been surging in the US since the Israel-Hamas war erupted and American Muslims blackmailed President Joe Biden saying that they would abstain from voting in favour of the democrat leader in the 2024 elections if he fails to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Vice President Kamala Harris made the announcement of the national strategy to counter Islamophobia saying that countering hate is a top priority of the country. VP Harris touted that the Biden administration brought the ‘National Strategy to Counter Anti-Semitism’ when it witnessed a historic rise. She, however, did not give details on how that strategy is being implemented and what has been its impact so far.

Even though anti-Semitism has been on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began last month, and Jewish Americans, particularly students, have been targeted, Harris focused on the alleged threat of Islamophobia. She said “For years, Muslims in America and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks. We have seen an uptick in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, anti-semitic, and Islamophobic incidents across America as a result of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including the brutal attack on a Palestinian-American woman who is Muslim and the killing of her 6-year-old son.”

“Taking on hate is a national priority. Today,@POTUS and I are announcing the country’s first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia. This action is the latest step forward in our work to combat a surge of hate in America,” the US Vice President posted on X.

In a press statement on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine-Jeane Pierre said: “We look forward continuing our work with community leaders, advocates, members of Congress, and more to develop the strategy – which will be a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council – and counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms.”

“Today’s announcement is the latest step as part of President Biden’s directive last year to establish an interagency group to increase and better coordinate US Government efforts to counter Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States,” the White House press secretary added.

This comes days after the National Muslim Democratic Council urged Biden to use his connections with Israel to mediate a ceasefire by Tuesday at 5 p.m. The council comprises Democratic Party officials from closely disputed states including Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania that are likely to vote in the election.

Muslim leaders signed an open letter titled “2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum,” pledging to organize Muslim voters to “withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.”

Notably, a recently conducted poll showed that only 17% of Arab Americans expressed support for Biden, a significant drop from the 59% support he received in 2020. His support from the Arab Americans had already plummeted to 35% before the Israel-Hamas war began. Reportedly, many Muslim Americans feel ‘betrayed’ since the Biden administration is providing financial and strategic backing to Israel.

The Biden administration which is backing Israel against Hamas ‘unequivocally’ has given into the blackmailing by Muslim Americans and pressure building by pro-Hamas Muslim representatives like Rashida Tlaib.

The timing of bringing the strategy to counter alleged ‘Islamophobia’ raises questions over the priorities of the Biden administration as Jewish Americans are being attacked by pro-Palestine, pro-Hamas mobs in some or the other parts of the country. OpIndia reported last month how Jewish students in several countries including the US were attacked and harassed by Hamas supporters at various universities. On 30th October, a Cornell University student was arrested for circulating horrendous anti-Jewish death threats over the campus. Before this, on 25th October, Jewish students at Cooper Union College in the United States were kept locked in the library at night by a security team as a precaution against a pro-Palestinian mob that attempted to burst through the doors.