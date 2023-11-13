In the first half of November 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s ‘Anti-Terrorist Squad’ (ATS) arrested 7 terrorists from the ‘Aligarh ISIS module’. The arrested terror suspects have been identified as Abdullah Arshlan, Maaz bin Tariq, Naved, Wajiuddin, Rakib Imam, Noman, and Mohammad Nazim.

Now, according to credible sources, ATS has intensified its search for two high-profile terrorists from this module who are currently absconding. The names of the absconding suspects are Abdul Samad Malik and Faizan Bakhtiar. As per the security forces, they have learnt that the accused had connections with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). This has posed serious challenges and questions are now being raised about whether AMU has become a ‘safe haven’ for terrorists.

According to information received by OpIndia from sources, ATS is also looking out for another suspect Harish Farooqui who is being monitored by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Farooqui is a former student of AMU and is considered to have played an instrumental role in setting up the SAMU Group. He has been on the run since Shahnawaz, who was linked to the Pune ISIS network, was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Abdul Samad Malik, accused of having links with the ‘Aligarh ISIS’ module, is currently on the priority list of Uttar Pradesh ATS. He is an accused named in the FIR which was lodged by Aligarh in charge of ATS. According to sources, Abdul, originally a resident of Sambhal district, is well-versed in the Arabic language.

He is allegedly the most extremist thinker in this group who radicalises and instigates the youth to even become suicide bombers. Abdul did his graduation from Aligarh Muslim University from 2019 to 2022. Since 2022, he has been studying Master in Social Working (MSW). Malik is said to have been absconding since the arrest of Abdullah Arshlan and efforts are being made to nab him.

Another student of AMU, Faizan Bakhtiar, is also said to be associated with the Aligarh ISIS module. Faizan Bakhtiar is originally from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He is said to have expertise in using social media to radicalise the youth. According to information received by OpIndia from its sources, Faizan is also accused of buying and selling illegal weapons from other districts. He is also pursuing an MSW (Master in Social Working) course from Aligarh Muslim University.

Both Faizan Bakhtiar and Abdul Samad Malik have kept their phones switched off since the time UP ATS busted the ‘Aligarh ISIS’ module. Both of them were associated with Students of Aligarh Muslim University (SAMU) and had been seen participating in its functions.

Abdul Samad Malik was also accused of giving provocative speeches. All of them are accused of conspiring to establish an ISIS network inside the country. In their speeches, objectionable things were said against the Hindu religion. Besides, they also vow and announce that Sharia law will be implemented in India. The arrest of several of these terrorists associated with this network before Diwali was considered a major achievement of UP ATS.