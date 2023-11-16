Thursday, November 16, 2023
Rajasthan: Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav ‘welcomed’ by locals with garland of shoes, video viral

The locals raised "MLA Baljeet Yadav Murdabad" slogans as the conflict escalated. Seeing the situation taking a serious turn, the MLA ran away from the spot pausing his election campaign.

In Rajasthan’s Behror, independent MLA Baljeet Yadav was ‘welcomed‘ with a garland of shoes and slippers in Gadoj village on Wednesday (15th November). The locals were upset with the Behror MLA who recently filed his nomination for the upcoming elections. After a local youth garlanded Baljeet Yadav with shoes, the MLA’s supporters clashed with the locals.

The locals raised “MLA Baljeet Yadav Murdabad” slogans as the conflict escalated. Seeing the situation taking a serious turn, the MLA ran away from the spot pausing his election campaign. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It has been reported that several youths from Behror were taken into custody later without any evidence of criminal offence.

Notably, MLA Baljeet Yadav is regularly facing the anger of locals in his constituency as in September this year, the MLA was welcomed with black flags and sloganeering in Bichpuri village in the constituency. The locals said that Baljeet Yadav was claiming credit for the construction of a road built by BJP MP from Alwar, Mahant Balaknath Yogi.

MLA Baljeet Yadav formed his own political party named Rashtriya Janta Sena Party earlier this year. In 2018, Yadav was elected as an independent MLA from the Behror assembly constituency for the first time. Yadav gained attention after he campaigned in 200 assembly constituencies across the state, dressed in black clothes as a mark of protest against corruption, with 14 requests. However, he has been accused of corruption amounting to crores of rupees.

MLA Baljeet Yadav is also accused of doing a multi-crore scam in the purchase of cricket bats, balls, helmets, batting pads, stumps, and gloves for children studying in government schools.

