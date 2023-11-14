Tuesday, November 14, 2023
BJP says Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate peddled ‘fake video’ of Amit Shah, Tajinder Bagga shares unedited video, to file a complaint: Details

The BJP leader also shared an unedited version of the incident in which a large gathering could be heard saying Congress party Murdabad, albeit with an apparent lack of synchronization. However, Shah asked voters not to raise Murdabad sloganeering, as can be heard from the video of the incident.   

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Tejjinder Bagga says will file case against Supriya Shrinate for sharing 'fake video' of Amit Shah
Supriya Shrinate and Tejjinder Bagga file photos (Image Source - Social News XYZ and Tfipost(dot)com)
2

On 12th November (Sunday), Congress started peddling a claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was met with an indifferent attitude by voters during his address at a rally. According to the purported video shared by several Congress leaders and its sympathisers, it was claimed that when a senior BJP leader asked voters to complete the sloganeering and said ‘Congress party’, he was astounded to hear “Congress Party Zindabad’ from the large gathering. 

The party insinuated that it was a major embarrassment for the BJP leader and evidence of the fact that Congress will form a government in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. However, on 13th November, taking to X, BJP leader and National Secretary BJYM, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga announced that the video shared by Congress-affiliated handles was faked. He also asserted that he would file a case against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for sharing these false claims attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The BJP leader also shared an unedited version of the incident in which a large gathering could be heard saying Congress party Murdabad, albeit with an apparent lack of synchronization. However, Shah asked voters not to raise Murdabad sloganeering, as can be heard from the video of the incident.   

Similar unedited video of the incident was shared by other social media users as well.

