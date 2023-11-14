BJP says Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate peddled ‘fake video’ of Amit Shah, Tajinder Bagga shares unedited video, to file a complaint: Details

On 12th November (Sunday), Congress started peddling a claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was met with an indifferent attitude by voters during his address at a rally. According to the purported video shared by several Congress leaders and its sympathisers, it was claimed that when a senior BJP leader asked voters to complete the sloganeering and said ‘Congress party’, he was astounded to hear “Congress Party Zindabad’ from the large gathering.

Amit Shah:- Congress Party….

जनता जनार्दन:- जिंदाबाद जिंदाबाद ✊



Amit Shah:- 🤔🤫🥵🙈🙊🙉😂 pic.twitter.com/TGJsdfyVrA — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 12, 2023

The party insinuated that it was a major embarrassment for the BJP leader and evidence of the fact that Congress will form a government in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. However, on 13th November, taking to X, BJP leader and National Secretary BJYM, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga announced that the video shared by Congress-affiliated handles was faked. He also asserted that he would file a case against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for sharing these false claims attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP leader also shared an unedited version of the incident in which a large gathering could be heard saying Congress party Murdabad, albeit with an apparent lack of synchronization. However, Shah asked voters not to raise Murdabad sloganeering, as can be heard from the video of the incident.

Fake news pedllar is always scared to show the truth to spread hate and lies.



Post the full video aunty. https://t.co/VQExoTj2iB pic.twitter.com/k2FJyOSHdz — Vandana Gupta 🇮🇳 (@im_vandy) November 13, 2023

Similar unedited video of the incident was shared by other social media users as well.