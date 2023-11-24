Bursting crackers inside theatre is dangerous, pouring milk on posters is wrong, instead feed the poor: Salman Khan

Recently, fans in Malegaon, Maharashtra, burst crackers inside a theatre while watching Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest movie, Tiger 3, which was released on Diwali. The incident went viral on social media, prompting Salman Khan to respond and criticize the act on Instagram.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the actor called the use of firecrackers in theatres “not cool,” emphasizing the danger and risk involved. He acknowledged that the fans had been eager about the film’s release, but added that bursting crackers inside a theatre can be dangerous. He also expressed concern about the deteriorating air quality and urged his fans not to make it worse. “The most dangerous thing one can do is burst firecrackers in theatres,” he said.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan says, " Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk(on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it" (23/11) pic.twitter.com/qZRF2TgZMA — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Furthermore, Salman cited an incident in which fans poured milk on his poster, drawing attention to the disparity when children are hungry. He said that he is lactose intolerant and requested fans to stop pouring milk on his posters. “If I drink milk, my stomach gets affected, and if they are pouring milk on my posters, they also get spoilt,” he was quoted as saying.

Instead, he said that the milk can be fed to poor children who actually need it for their growth. “Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk(on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it,” he said.

“My request to theatre owners is not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security to stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank you,” he said.

Earlier on 13th November, Salman Khan had reacted to the viral video from a theatre where fans burst firecrackers during a screening of Tiger 3. The actor took to his X account to write, “I’m hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

The incident happened on 12th November (Sunday), when Salman Khan-starrer Tiger-3 hit the theatres to encash the Diwali festival season. Soon videos started doing rounds on the internet in which a group of Salman Khan’s fans could be seen endangering the lives of other moviegoers by bursting crackers inside a cinema hall.

In the viral videos, a section of his fans could be seen creating chaos in a packed cinema hall by recklessly bursting firecrackers, causing a stampede-like situation.