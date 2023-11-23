Thursday, November 23, 2023
HomeWorldTwo dead in car explosion at US-Canada border near Niagara Falls, New York Governor...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Two dead in car explosion at US-Canada border near Niagara Falls, New York Governor denies terrorism angle as FBI terrorism task force investigates

As seen in the video of the incident, the car travelled at a high speed and flew over a fence that was about 8 ft high.

OpIndia Staff
Rainbow bridge explosion
(Image via Reuters)
7

On Wednesday, November 22, two people were killed in a “vehicle explosion ” at the US-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls. Four US-Canada border crossings in the region have been closed as investigators respond to the situation.

A senior US law enforcement official told CBS News that the car was coming from the US side. It hit the customs station and following the collision, the vehicle was charred. A senior administration official described the incident to CBS News as “more than a freak accident, but we don’t yet have details.”

A Canadian visitor to New York said he was walking close by when the incident happened and he noticed the vehicle speeding in the direction of the border crossing. As seen in the video of the incident, the car travelled at a high speed and flew over a fence that was about 8ft high.

Meanwhile, the FBI Buffalo Field Office said in a statement that the incident is being investigated in coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” their official account posted on X.

The Rainbow Bridge, which links Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and Niagara Falls, New York, is a famous tourist destination. The Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge, and the Peace Bridge are the other border crossings in the area.

Following the incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said,”At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York”.

In a statement, Governor Hochul said there was no sign of the incident being a terrorist attack. “At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack,” she said. “Let me repeat that: At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist-involved attack here at the Rainbow Bridge in Western New York,” Hochul said.

Taking to X, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Just came from the scene of this horrible incident at the Rainbow Bridge. No evidence of terrorism indicated at this time. Grateful for our first responders keeping drivers and residents safe on this busy travel day. Will continue to update on any developments.”

The Rainbow Bridge crossing connecting the US and Canada near Niagara Falls has been shut as the federal authorities in Buffalo, New York, have said that an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has also been closed to international flights departing and arriving.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCanada terrorism
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Geert Wilders, among rare public figures who supported Nupur Sharma against the ‘blasphemy’ allegations, wins massive victory in Dutch Parliament elections

OpIndia Staff -

US shared info on nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, and terrorists with Indian govt, India looking into it: MEA

ANI -

“Rajesh Pilot no more, Congress punishing his son”: PM Modi slams Gandhi family in Rajasthan over sidelining Sachin Pilot

Paurush Gupta -

Did you know: In 2002, 100 people were killed in Nigeria in riots between Muslim and Christian mobs sparked by a report over Miss...

OpIndia Staff -

‘How can you remain silent over atrocities by men shouting Allahu Akbar?’ European Parliament member slams ‘feminists’ for silence over Hamas attack

Shraddha Pandey -

I have come across some deepfake photos of me, fake accounts impersonating me on X: Sara Tendulkar asks social media platforms to take action

Rukma Rathore -

Financial Times bats for Khalistani terrorist Pannun, claims US govt is worried ‘India-backed unknown gunmen’ might kill him, doesn’t say why US is harbouring...

Paurush Gupta -

The Wire takes down another report after Delhi HC ordered it to remove article on Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, says allegations are “quite...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Insulted for being a Brahmin’: Cartoonist shares how his poor father faced caste discrimination by a collectorate officer

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani intelligence in panic mode, offers support to Canadian hoax claiming RAW is killing India’s enemies across the world

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com