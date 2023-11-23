On Wednesday, November 22, two people were killed in a “vehicle explosion ” at the US-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls. Four US-Canada border crossings in the region have been closed as investigators respond to the situation.

BREAKING:



Suspected terror attack in New York State.



A car entering the U.S. from Canada at the Rainbow Bridge border cross exploded.



The explosion comes just hours after a terror warning was issued for New York in connection with the Israel-Hamas War pic.twitter.com/Vdaq7hsYgL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 22, 2023

A senior US law enforcement official told CBS News that the car was coming from the US side. It hit the customs station and following the collision, the vehicle was charred. A senior administration official described the incident to CBS News as “more than a freak accident, but we don’t yet have details.”

A Canadian visitor to New York said he was walking close by when the incident happened and he noticed the vehicle speeding in the direction of the border crossing. As seen in the video of the incident, the car travelled at a high speed and flew over a fence that was about 8ft high.

CBP is working closely with @FBI, federal, state & local partners in response to a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge which remains closed. Out of abundance of caution, CBP temporarily suspended inbound/outbound traffic at 3 other Buffalo crossings that have since reopened. pic.twitter.com/pTXyUsavRB — CBP (@CBP) November 22, 2023

Absolutely unbelievable video from @CBP of today’s incident at the Rainbow Bridge. pic.twitter.com/C7sK7iDOQB — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the FBI Buffalo Field Office said in a statement that the incident is being investigated in coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” their official account posted on X.

The Rainbow Bridge, which links Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and Niagara Falls, New York, is a famous tourist destination. The Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge, and the Peace Bridge are the other border crossings in the area.

Following the incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said,”At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York”.

In a statement, Governor Hochul said there was no sign of the incident being a terrorist attack. “At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack,” she said. “Let me repeat that: At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist-involved attack here at the Rainbow Bridge in Western New York,” Hochul said.

Taking to X, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Just came from the scene of this horrible incident at the Rainbow Bridge. No evidence of terrorism indicated at this time. Grateful for our first responders keeping drivers and residents safe on this busy travel day. Will continue to update on any developments.”

Just came from the scene of this horrible incident at the Rainbow Bridge. No evidence of terrorism indicated at this time.



Grateful for our first responders keeping drivers and residents safe on this busy travel day. Will continue to update on any developments. https://t.co/nNGFPHm0bm — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

The Rainbow Bridge crossing connecting the US and Canada near Niagara Falls has been shut as the federal authorities in Buffalo, New York, have said that an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has also been closed to international flights departing and arriving.