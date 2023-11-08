On Wednesday (8th November), BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the anti-corruption body Lokpal has ordered the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) to investigate the cash-for-query scam involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Taking to X, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that Lokpal has directed CBI to investigate Mahua Moitra’s alleged corruption. “Lokpal today, on my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry into the corruption of accused MP Mahua ji by mortgaging national security,” Dubey posted.

लोकपाल ने आज मेरे कम्प्लेन पर आरोपी सांसद महुआ जी के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को गिरवी रखकर भ्रष्टाचार करने पर CBI inquiry का आदेश दिया — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 8, 2023

Soon after, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to X to respond to “media calling” her saying that CBI should file an FIR against businessman Gautam Adani and his firms for alleged scams and then they may count her shoes.

For media calling me- my answer:

1. CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam

2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance



Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 8, 2023

“For media calling me- my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes,” Moitra posted.

In another post, Mahua Moitra took a jibe at MP Nishikant Dubey whom she earlier called a “Jharkhandi pitbull” as she wrote, “Very happy to know Modiji’s Lok Pal exists – & been spurred into action by specially bred pit bulls. Also Godi Media – why not ask Lok Pal’s office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements to canine farms, eh?

Very happy to know Modiji’s Lok Pal exists – & been spurred into action by specially bred pit bulls.

Also Godi Media – why not ask Lok Pal’s office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements to canine farms, eh? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 8, 2023

Notably, the anti-corruption panel is yet to issue an official statement regarding the purported order to CBI to probe TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s alleged corruption pertaining to the cash-for-query scam.

The development comes after Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai filed a complaint with CBI, accusing Mahua Moitra of corruption, bribery and taking lavish gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking Lok Sabha questions targeted on the businesses of Adani Group, Hiranandani’s rivals. Based on Dehadrai’s complaint, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a formal complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra. He urged the Speaker for her immediate suspension.

In an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai for IndiaToday Mahua Moitra admitted sharing her parliament login ID and password with businessman Darshan Hiranandani saying that “it is in no way against the rules.”

Later, the Ethics Committee of parliament summoned Mahua Moitra for questioning on November 2. The meeting, however, ended abruptly after the TMC MP stormed out. While leaving the meeting, Moitra accused the panel of asking “filthy and personal questions”. The committee, however, refuted her claims saying that she did not cooperate and left to avoid answering more questions.