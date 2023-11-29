Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed ‘Animal’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles will be released in theatres on 1st December. The filmmakers had already revealed that the film received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its silver screening.

Censor rating for ANIMAL is A 🙂

3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime 🙂#AnimalTheFilm

Releasing on Dec 1st@VangaPictures@TSeries — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 22, 2023

Now reports have revealed that apart from giving an A-certificate, the Censor Board had also asked the filmmakers to make eight alterations in the film to have a theatrical release. The censor board has asked the filmmakers to delete an “intimate scene” between two characters.

Stating that it has accessed a copy of the censor certificate, Hindustan Times reported that close-up shots of the characters named ‘Vijay’ and ‘Zoya’ have been deleted in an intimate sequence. Although it is not yet clear who are playing these characters in the film media reports indicate that these character names could be of lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashika Mandanna.

Furthermore, cuss words have been modified “wherever they occur”, as mentioned in the censor board directive.

As per reports, in many places, the censor board directed the filmmakers to replace certain words like ‘costume’ has been replaced by ‘Vastra’. Similarly, the word “Natak” has been muted. In the subtitle, it has been replaced with “You change pads four times a month”. Meanwhile, the word ‘Black’ has also been modified but the certificate doesn’t specify the replacement for it.

The censor board directive includes all these changes –

Close-up shots between two characters in an ‘intimate scene’ have been chopped Dialogues like “Kabhi nahi” and “Kya bol rahe ho aap” have been modified Cuss words have been modified ‘wherever they occur’ Certain words like ‘Black’ modified, ‘costume’ replaced with ‘Vastra’, and ‘Natak’ have been muted and corresponding changes have been made in the subtitles

A purported leaked ‘Censor Certificate’ for the film is also doing rounds on the internet which incidentally also indicates these changes.

For its UK release, Ranbir-starrer Animal has received a rating of 18+ with the description of “strong bloody violence”.

In an interview with The Hindu, film director Vanga expressed satisfaction that Animal received an A certificate. He emphasised that the film is intended exclusively for adult audiences. He stressed that he would not take his own son to watch the film.

After the modifications and certification, ‘Animal’ has a 3 hours 23 minutes run-time. Responding to the query that the film is too lengthy, director Sandeep Vanga had earlier said, “The first cut of Animal was 3 hours 45 or 46 minutes. I chopped till 3:21. I have seen the film multiple times and it is an engaging film. Ranbir is a great performer and will not let the audience relax for a second. My job is done when the producer is confident of getting his money back with some profit.”

Meanwhile, days before its theatrical release the film is already facing criticism for misleading teenagers and turning every child longing for love into a violent Animal.