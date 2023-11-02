On 1 November Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister Office’s with Independent Charge of Science and Technology proclaimed that the center had made Rs 500 crore by getting rid of office waste during the recently concluded cleanliness program.

Daily Excelsior: Centre earns Rs 500 cr from office scrap disposal during cleanliness campaign



Dr Singh added that during the 2021–2023 campaigns, office scrap disposal brought approximately Rs 1,100 crore in revenue. According to a statement released by him, the third special effort brought in Rs 500 crore between 2 October to 31 October of this year. “The special campaign 3.0 has seen cleanliness campaigns being undertaken in more than 2.53 lakh sites and has resulted in freeing 154 lakh square feet of space for effective office use.”

He asserted that the program’s scope and size are growing yearly, covering about 2.53 lakh sites in 2023 compared to 1.01 lakh sites in 2022. On 31 October he pronounced that the special campaign 3.0 had concluded successfully.

It was the biggest program in India, per the minister, to institutionalise cleanliness and decrease pendency in government offices. He mentioned, “It has witnessed many best practices and milestones.” He highlighted that the campaign which covered over 2.53 lakh offices even in the most distant regions of India used a saturation technique, motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives.

The Minister urged all government representatives to maintain the initiative’s momentum all year long and to adopt it as their way of life. “Special campaign 3.0 concluded on October 31, 2023, with outstanding results and after collating all the data, the evaluation phase will start from November 10, 2023.”

He appreciated all Ministries and Departments of the Government of India for their enthusiastic engagement and complimented the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for the success of the campaign.

He noted that the Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers, Cabinet Secretaries and Secretaries to the Government of India reviewed the special campaign 3.0 and offered leadership and direction for its execution. The development of the event was tracked on a special website.

The regular senior-level Minister review sessions gave the campaign a lot of impetus. He conveyed that the campaign garnered a lot of attention on social media with over 75,000 postings made by Ministries and Departments, 800 tweets from the DARPG account, 1100 infographics on #SpecialCampaign3.0 and the release of 258 PIB (Press Information Bureau) statements.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed appreciation for the campaign’s reduction in pendency at the Central Secretariat with the majority of Ministries and Departments meeting 90–100% of their stated goals. He appealed to all officials to make special campaign 3.0 a way of life and to maintain its momentum throughout the year. Following the completion of the campaign on 31st October with exceptional outcomes, the review phase is scheduled to start on 10 November after the compilation of all data.