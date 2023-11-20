On 19th November, while the Indian Cricket Team and fans were heartbroken, the Congress leader found a way to use the loss in the ICC World Cup to target PM Modi. Congress’s Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sitting at the stadium during the match and insinuated if they were “smiling widely” over India’s loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shrinate wrote, “Our team is in tears, the nation is heartbroken — what is he smiling so widely about?”

Our team is in tears, the nation is heart broken — what is he smiling so widely about? pic.twitter.com/hp88TQlWbI — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 19, 2023

Interestingly, the video clip was shot after the completion of 32 overs. At that time, Australia was at 172 runs with a loss of three wickets. At that time, there was still hope for the Indian Cricket team to make a comeback. The fans were also laughing in the row below where PM Modi and HM Shah were seated. If Shrinate was to be believed, did she mean that even the fans laughed at India’s loss?

Srinate was not the only Congress leader or fan who pointed finders at PM Modi. Vijay Thottathil, who calls himself an “Indian National Congress Soldier forever” in his X bio, posted a screenshot of the same time and questioned why PM Modi was waving when India was on the verge of defeat.

Source: X

X user Rohiit Jain, who often shares pro-Congress posts on social media, wrote, “When ur country is losing and ur #PM is laughing !! Shamelessness at its peak. What a hypocrite he is !! #INDvAUS”.

Source: X

The Vice President of Rajasthan Congress‘s social media and digital platform department, Vinita Jain, also shared the video and wrote, “Shame on you Modi ji. He is literally laughing at our feelings and emotions..”

Source: X

Overseas Congress published videos from entirely different moments from the match to insinuate that PM Modi was laughing at the exact time when Indian players were crying after losing the match. They wrote, “Why Narendra Modi was shamelessly smiling at India’s loss? Look at the faces of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and see the laugh of Modi.”

Why Narendra Modi was shamelessly smiling at India’s loss?



Look at the face of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and see the laugh of Modi.#PanautiModi pic.twitter.com/TXgTbw6ul6 — Overseas Congress (@IndianCongressO) November 19, 2023

Congress supporter Ankit Mayank wrote, “While India was on the verge of losing the WC’23 final, the Indian PM was laughing & enjoying. History will never forgive this shameless man.”

Source: X

As Congress was using the match for political brownie points, how could other parties fall behind? General Secretary and Core Committee Member of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Pritish Roy, called PM Modi “panauti” and wrote, “Here’s the #Panauti laughing at the defeat of the country! Shame.”

Pro-Congress and fake news peddler X user Cryptic Miind wrote, “Such is the hatred for word INDIA now that Modi ji seems to be happy while Team India is losing.”

Source: X

While the sadness of Indian cricket fans is understandable, winning and losing are a part of the game. That is the whole point of sports and the unifying power of cricket matches. The same sad Indian fans will soon be cheering for Australian players in the IPL. PM Modi was there to witness a great cricket match and he was also hosting the Australian Deputy Prime Minister. It is not expected that the PM of the hosting nation will put up a sad and sulking face and convey negative feelings towards his guests.

The final match of the ICC Men’s World Cup was played between India and Australia. The latter won the toss and chose to field. India scored 240 runs in 50 overs. Australia won the finals with 6 wickets in hand in the 42nd over. South Africa and Zimbabwe are scheduled to host the next ICC World Cup in 2027.