Following the insulting remarks by Nitish Kumar in the Bihar assembly, Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has launched a scathing attack against his former colleague and incumbent state CM Nitish Kumar. Speaking to Republic TV, he accused the JDU Chief of insulting his community and called him an enemy of the Scheduled caste community. He also vowed that they would stage a protest against him for those insulting remarks. He added that he will approach the Governor in this matter against Bihar CM.

He said, “Nitish Kumar insulted my community, he cannot use such words. We will protest against Nitish. He is an enemy of the scheduled caste.” According to him, Kumar is not making statements on his own insinuating that someone else is at play. He added that Kumar’s mental health doesn’t appear to be in a good state because of which he is committing a series of mistakes.

"Nitish Kumar insulted my community, he cannot use such words. We will protest against Nitish. He is an enemy of the scheduled caste," he said.

He also highlighted a particular episode pertaining to Kumar’s meeting with the President of India Droupadi Murmu. According to HAM Chief Manjhi, Nitish Kumar had once asked the President whether she was one of those who used to bring files to him, insinuating an insult to the President that she used to be his subordinate.

He further added that during a funeral gathering in Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary on account of his father’s demise, Nitish Kumar paid floral tributes not at the portrait of Chaudhary’s father but at his head. He also highlighted Nitish Kumar’s ‘vulgar’ remarks made on the assembly floor regarding population control which has created a massive outrage in Bihar and elsewhere forcing Nitish Kumar to tender an apology.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Manjhi has further claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched under which the food of Bihar CM is being laced with “poisonous substances” by those who want to occupy the position of Chief Minister in the state.

Speaking with reporters in Patna, Manjhi said, “It looks like that as per a conspiracy someone is giving food with some poisonous substance in it to him (Nitish Kumar) to claim his (CM) seat. The result of it was the statement he made about women and the words he used against me yesterday.” He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

He made these remarks after Nitish Kumar made disparaging remarks against him in the state assembly during a discussion on increasing the ceiling of reservations in the state. In a fit of rage, Nitish Kumar hit out at Jitan Ram Manjhi saying that he became the CM due to his own stupidity otherwise Majhi knows nothing.

While delivering his address on the Reservation Amendment Bill, Majhi raised apprehensions on the caste census done in Bihar. Nitish Kumar lost his cool at this, interrupted him mid-way and said, “He keeps saying he too has been a chief minister. He became a chief minister because of my stupidity. Does he have any sense (ye bolta hai ki hum Mukhyamantri the. Meri moorkhta ki vajah se mukhyamantri bana. Isko koi sense hai)”.

Nitish Kumar’s cabinet colleagues tried to calm him down and get him to sit down by pulling at his kurta, however, the Bihar CM did not relent. He continued saying, “journalists should also know the complete facts. They keep giving a lot of publicity to this man”. Kumar further went on to scream at the BJP leaders who stood up to protest against the Bihar CM’s unparliamentary behaviour.

Jitan Manjhi along with several BJP leaders staged a protest inside the Assembly premises today protesting against the CM’s remarks.