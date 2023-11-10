On Friday, November 10, a day after Nitish Kumar openly insulted former Bihar CM and Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi in the Bihar assembly, Manjhi along with several BJP leaders staged a protest inside the Assembly premises. The leaders raised slogans and demanded the resignation of the Bihar CM.

VIDEO | Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and BJP leaders stage a protest at the Bihar Assembly premises against CM Nitish Kumar, demanding his resignation. pic.twitter.com/p7N1LE1zrV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2023

The protest was launched after the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, yesterday (November 9, Thursday) courted controversy as he yelled at his former confidante, Jitan Ram Manjhi, inside the state assembly. In a fit of rage, Kumar said Manjhi became the chief minister of Bihar because of his stupidity otherwise he knows nothing.

According to reports, while delivering his address on the Reservation Amendment Bill Majhi raised apprehensions on the caste census done in Bihar. This is when Nitish Kumar lost his cool and interrupted him mid-way and said, “He keeps saying he too has been a chief minister. He became a chief minister because of my stupidity. Does he have any sense (ye bolta hai ki hum Mukhyamantri the. Meri moorkhta ki vajah se mukhyamantri bana. Isko koi sense hai)”, Nitish Kumar yelled, causing a commotion in the House.

Nitish Kumar mocks Jitan Ram Manjhi a Dalit leader in Assembly.



Kumar says – “He has no sense & idea. He became CM due to my foolishness.”



Manner in which he spoke for a senior leader was disgusting. pic.twitter.com/7j6sixKmvb — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 9, 2023

Soon after the video went viral, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Kumar and accused him of insulting the Dalits.

Talking to reporters outside the House later, Manjhi retorted strongly to the open humiliation he faced at the hands of Nitish Kumar in the state Assembly. He asserted that the CM has lost his mental stability and is not fit to remain in the post.

“I will complain against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the governor and Union home minister. I will demand his dismissal and clamping of the President’s Rule in the state. Only a couple of days ago he had brought shame to the state through his remarks about women. His repeated misconduct shows he is no more in a sound state of mind and cannot be entrusted to hold such an important post,” Manjhi told the media.