On Saturday, November 25, four students lost their lives in a stampede during an open-air tech festival ‘Dhishna’ at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala’s Kochi. The tragic incident unfolded during singer Nikhita Gandhi’s concert on Saturday leaving around 64 injured and four critical.

#WATCH | Kerala | Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at CUSAT University in Kochi. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Arrangements have been made at the Kalamassery… pic.twitter.com/FNvHTtC8tX — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

The deceased victims have been identified as Athul Thampi from Koothattukulam, Paravur native Ann Ruftha, Sara Thomas from Thamarassery and Alwin Joseph from Palakkad. Except for Alwin, the other three are CUSAT engineering students.

According to reports, around 2,000 people, including students from other colleges and local residents attended the second day of the annual tech festival sponsored by the School of Engineering, CUSAT.

#WATCH | CUSAT stampede | Body of one of the deceased brought to Ernakulam General Hospital for postmortem.



Postmortem of two of the four deceased will be done here. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/hijXQvMv0F — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

On Sunday, the autopsies of the four deceased victims will be conducted at Kalamassery Government Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital.

What led to the stampede

The media reports coming from the stampede site suggest that the tragic incident unfolded due to poor crowd management. Reports say that gate passes were required for access to the show. The entry gates were opened at around 5:30 pm and were supposed to be closed at 7:30 pm. However, when it began to rain, many who were waiting outside rushed inside the auditorium to seek shelter, resulting in the stampede. When the people waiting outside the gate forced their way into the auditorium, students standing on the stairs fell to the ground and were trampled by the crowd. It is worth noting that the auditorium at CUSAT having a capacity of 2,000 had single entry and exit gates.

Aravind K S, a third-year integrated MSc student of CUSAT who managed to escape the stampede said, “I was standing right next to the gate that leads into the auditorium. The event was supposed to start at around 6:45 pm and the volunteers were letting the students in but at around 7 pm somebody suddenly opened the gate completely. The crowd of students had been pushing on the gate, the effect was that those standing in the front side, mostly girls were pushed ahead and lost their footing resulting in them tripping and falling on the steps leading to the auditorium.”

“I got pushed but managed not to fall. It was mostly girls who were standing in the front row and they were the ones who had fallen,” the CUSAT student continued.

According to ADGP M R Ajithkumar as quoted by Onmanorama, “the auditorium was only partly full during the stampede.

Three-member team to probe stampede

State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu appointed a three-member team to investigate the stampede incident, which includes the principal secretary of higher education and the vice-chancellor and registrar of Cochin University. The minister has directed that an in-depth inquiry be conducted and a report be submitted.

Meanwhile, Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader V. D. Satheesan said, “It was unfortunate. 46 people were hospitalized, and four died… In the initial stage, four students were very serious… Now two students are in a stable position. It was a stampede… It was a small place that was not enough to accommodate this many students… It should be investigated… 46 (people) are here, 16 are in other hospitals, and two are in the ICU unit…”

#WATCH | CUSAT Stampede | Kerala LoP and Congress leader V. D. Satheesan say, "It was unfortunate… 46 people were hospitalized, and four died… In the initial stage, four students were very serious… Now two students are in a stable position. It was a stampede… It was a… pic.twitter.com/1ivy8Gyalg — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over the incident and announced measures to ensure appropriate treatment for the injured. “The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured. P. Rajeev, the Minister for Industries, and R. Bindu, the Minister of Higher Education, have departed for Ernakulam to assess the situation directly. A thorough investigation into the incident will commence without delay,” the Kerala chief minister posted on X.

The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured. P. Rajeev,… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 25, 2023

Singer Nikhita Gandhi “Heartbroken” over stampede at her concert

As mentioned above, the tragic incident transpired at the music concert of singer Nikhita Gandhi. The singer took to her Instagram to express her condolences over the incident and called it “unfortunate”.

“Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students,” her post on Instagram read.