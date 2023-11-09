On Wednesday (8th November), a 35-year-old doctor at a private hospital in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh was reportedly abused and assaulted by the security men of poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. The doctor identified as Dr Pallav Bajpai said that he was beaten by the security men from Vishwas’s convoy for not giving way to his vehicles on the Ghaziabad streets.

The doctor who was allegedly assaulted by the security men of Dr Kumar Vishwas has filed a police complaint.

The video of the doctor complainant has gone viral on social media where he could be seen injured and bleeding. “Two cars tried to overtake my vehicle. I gave them the way. Men from one of the cars which was a police van blocked my way and began abusing me for not giving them way. They assaulted me when told them that I was a doctor. One of the men told me that Dr Kumar Vishwas was in the car and was getting late for a show. I also informed them that I had an operation scheduled and was getting late. On this, one of the men dragged me out of the car and started beating me up. I have the number of the car noted,” the doctor said in the complaint.

@DrKumarVishwas तुम्हारे नाम के आगे डॉक्टर लगा अच्छा नहीं लगता है…. जिस प्रकार तुमने और तुम्हारे टट्टूओं ने नशे में चूर होकर एक पढ़े लिखे qualified डॉक्टर के साथ बदसलूकी की, उसके साथ छोटी से बात (car overtaking) पर मार पिटाई की उससे तुम्हारी असलियत दिखाई देती है…. शर्म आनी… pic.twitter.com/Ap93PxIRth — 𝓓𝓻 𝓐𝓫𝓱𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓮𝓴 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓱 (@aksterminator) November 8, 2023

The incident is said to have happened at around 3 p.m. on 8th November. The incident came to the fore after former AAP leader Dr Kumar Vishwas tweeted about the matter and alleged that his convoy was hit by a private car in Ghaziabad. He also alleged that the car owner attacked his security men on questions about the act of hitting. Vishwas also has reportedly filed a counter-complaint.

“Today, while going to Aligarh, when I left my house in Vasundhara, on the banks of Hindon, a car driver tried to attack the car of the security personnel traveling with me. The convoy was hit from both sides. My security men got down and interrogated that person. but he attacked not only the UP police constable but also the security personnel of the central forces. I have reported the case to the police. The reason for the attack is yet to be known. May God keep everyone safe. Thank you for all your good wishes,” Vishwas tweeted.

आज अलीगढ़ जाते समय वसुंधरा स्थित घर से जब निकला तो हिंडन के तट पर, किसी कार चालक ने साथ चल रहे सुरक्षाकर्मियों की कार पर दोनों ओर से कार की टक्कर से हमला करने की कोशिश की।जब नीचे उतर कर सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उस व्यक्ति को पूछताछ के लिए रोका तो उसने न केवल यूपी पुलिस के सिपाही अपितु… — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) November 8, 2023

However, the Ghaziabad Police took cognizance of the event and said that the allegations leveled by Vishwas against the doctor could not be proven. “In the case that came to notice today, the allegations regarding the attack on the convoy of Dr Kumar Vishwas by an unknown person have not been proved in the course of preliminary investigation. The Indirapuram police station will conduct an advanced investigation into the case,” Ghaziabad Police said in a tweet on 8th November.

Dr Pallav Bajpai also stated that he sought help from the popular poet while he was being beaten by his security men but to no avail. “I shouted for help, screaming Kumar’s name several times, but he did not step out. They thrashed me for over 10 minutes,” Dr Bajpai said.

However, in the counter-complaint filed by Vishwas, he stated that the doctor first grabbed the collar of one of the cops. “He first grabbed the collar of one of the cops, Amit Bhadauria, and pushed him, due to which the identity card chain around his neck broke. Then he attacked a security guard, Ravikant. He also tried to snatch weapons from the security personnel,” Vishwas said in the complaint.

The Police have received complaints from both parties. Meanwhile, no FIR has yet been filed in the case.

आज लगभग पौने 03 बजे डा० कुमार विश्वास जी द्वारा ट्वीट के माध्यम से और इंदिरापुरम पुलिस कॉल के माध्यम से यह अवगत कराया गया कि अलीगढ़ जाते समय हिंडन नदी के पास बने फ्लाई ओवर के नीचे एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति द्वारा उनकी कार में टक्कर मारी गयी और (1/3) pic.twitter.com/MgVg5f3ADB — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) November 8, 2023

Primary investigation, however, revealed that the allegations leveled by Dr Kumar Vishwas could not be proved. Advanced investigations in the case will be conducted by the Indirapuram police station as informed by Ghaziabad police.