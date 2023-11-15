Wednesday, November 15, 2023
HomeSportsCricketWorld Cup 2023: Will India exorcise the ghosts of 2019 against their tormentor, or...
CricketNews Reports
Updated:

World Cup 2023: Will India exorcise the ghosts of 2019 against their tormentor, or will New Zealand reach their 3rd final in a row

Whether India manages to reverse the result of the 2019 semifinal and keep this juggernaut going on, or will New Zealand once again shatter Indian hearts, either way, this promises to be a mouthwatering semifinal.

OpIndia Staff
Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson will lead the two sides into the battle (Image Source: espncricinfo)
4

On Wednesday, 15th November, India is facing New Zealand in yet another ODI World Cup semifinal. Last time it happened, in the most recent edition of the tournament in 2019, it ended in tears for not just the Indian fans, but also the coolest cricketer to ever play for India, MS Dhoni. In what turned out to be Dhoni’s swansong, he fell short by inches as Martin Guptill’s freakish direct hit ended Indian hopes of lifting the World Cup.

The two sides meet again at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with India looking to exorcise those ghosts from July 2019 while New Zealand aim to create history of their own. Only once before has a side reached 5 World Cup semifinals in a row, England from 1975-1992 (they didn’t win any of those tournaments), and New Zealand is set to match them (they also have not won any World Cup during this run). New Zealand are also trying to reach their 3rd final in a row, matching the great West Indies team’s run from 1975-1983. Australia, as with all records World Cup, are on top with 4 consecutive World Cup final appearances from 1996-2007.

The two teams had a very different run to the semifinals. While India blew all before them spectacularly to end up with 9 wins out of 9, including the win over New Zealand, their semifinal opponent had a bit of a roller-coaster ride. New Zealand started the tournament in fine fashion winning their first 4 games easily, but then the defeat against India derailed their campaign a little bit. New Zealand went on to lose an iconic game against arch-rivals Australia, then lost comfortably to South Africa, and then a rain affected game against Pakistan was also lost. All that left New Zealand with a must win game against Sri Lanka in the last game which they eventually won comfortably, and coupled with Pakistan’s loss to England, they eventually made it to the semifinals comfortably.

The two teams have changed significantly since that semifinal clash in 2019 even though several stalwarts remain from that fateful encounter. Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj etc were all not part of the sides that clashed in Manchester over 4 years ago.

In this World Cup, India has looked unstoppable with every player from Number 1 to 11 looking in extremely good form. Their batsmen are scoring for fun while their bowlers have been unplayable. Twice in the tournament, against Sri Lanka and South Africa, Indian bowlers have knocked over the opposition on a 2 digit scores. So their confidence is sky high and they are the clear favourites to make their way through to the final.

For New Zealand, as always, there have been decent contributions from everyone here and there, though Latham’s form in the middle order may be a bit of a concern. However, they have had one standout performer this World Cup, and it is the Indian origin player Rachin Ravindra.

Rachin has been a revelation at the top of the order for New Zealand, and is only behind Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock in the run scoring charts for the tournament. He also has picked up 5 wickets in the tournament while keeping things fairly quiet in the middle overs, making him the most valuable player in this tournament.

Whether India manages to reverse the result of the 2019 semifinal and keep this juggernaut going on, or will New Zealand once again shatter Indian hearts, either way, this promises to be a mouthwatering semifinal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDhoni Guptill run out
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

About 60 per cent of Muslim Americans believe Hamas was justified in its attack on Israel: Survey

OpIndia Staff -

Justin Trudeau gets a public scolding from Israel PM Netanyahu for his statement asking Israel to restrain the counteroffensive in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -

‘Our Plight is one’: Pro-Palestine demonstration held by Kerala group calls for eradication of ‘Zionism and Hindutva’, ‘Azadi by any means’. Read details

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Punjab: Gau Rakshaks capture truck carrying 10 tons of cow meat, Police arrest Sultan, Altaf, Gulshan, Hajid, and others

OpIndia Staff -

‘My tongue slipped’: Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq issues lame apology for his derogatory comment on Aishwarya and her child

OpIndia Staff -

HD Kumaraswamy booked for ‘stealing power’ for Diwali lights: HDK explains himself as Congress puts ‘electricity thief’ poster outside JDS office

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ye konsa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai’: Harbhajan Singh slams former Pakistani captain Inzamam ul Haq over conversion to Islam claim

OpIndia Staff -

Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut shares shocking post justifying Hitler’s Holocaust against Jews, deletes it later: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

IDF releases additional footage from Gaza’s Rantisi Hospital where Israeli hostages were held, confirms death of captured soldier shown in Hamas video

OpIndia Staff -

Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy, who faced allegations of fund mismanagement amounting to Rs 24,000 crore, dies at the age of 75

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com