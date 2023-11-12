Will turn even Beirut into Gaza: Israel responds to Hezbollah’s threat

On Saturday (11th November), the Defence Minister of Israel, Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based Islamic terror group, against escalating conflict amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Minister Gallant minced no words in telling Hezbollah that if they dared to launch a war, Israel could do what it was doing in Gaza in Lebanon as well. During a visit to the Israel army’s base on the northern border, Minister Gallant reminded the Hezbollah terrorists that their offensive would bring suffering to the people of Beirut.

Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and this is a mistake for which Lebanese citizens may pay. “What we do in Gaza, we can do in Beirut,” the minister said pic.twitter.com/HAldFLZOxF — W i z a r d S X (@WizardSX0) November 11, 2023

“I am saying here to the citizens of Lebanon, I already see the citizens in Gaza walking with white flags along the coast and moving south. Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war that may happen, and it is making mistakes. If it makes mistakes of this kind, the ones who will pay the price are first of all the citizens of Lebanon. What we are doing in Gaza, we can do in Beirut,” Gallant warned.

Gallant’s warning comes as the Hezbollah terrorist group’s head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah claimed his outfit was deploying new types of weapons to hit Israeli targets, reaffirming that the southern front against Israel would stay active. On Saturday, Nasrallah said that there had been “an upgrade” in Hezbollah’s actions along its front with Israel.

“There has been a quantitative improvement in the number of operations, the size and the number of targets, as well as an increase in the type of weapons,” Nasrallah said in a televised address.

Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah used one Burkan rocket against an Israeli military post along the border on Saturday. He claimed the rocket could carry a payload weighing between 300 and 500 kilograms.

“You can imagine (what happens) when half a ton of explosives fall on Israeli posts,” Nasrallah said.

In response to Lebanon’s attack, Israel’s military said that its aircraft hit several Hezbollah targets. Targets, according to IDF, include infrastructure, military posts, weapons depots, and intelligence infrastructure.

Since Hamas launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Lebanon’s southern border has seen escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to AFP, Israel has killed at least 68 Hezbollah terrorists since last month. In northern Israel, six soldiers and two civilians were killed.