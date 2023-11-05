On 5th November (Sunday), the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) held a briefing for international media outlets. During the briefing, the IDF official revealed new intelligence information and evidence detailing how Hamas terrorists have been reportedly using medical facilities as terror infrastructure, the Times of Israel reported.

Addressing the media persons, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari presented a video showing an underground entrance from Sheikh Hamad Hospital, which, according to him, connects to Hamas tunnel networks.

As per the Times of Israel, Hamas gunmen opening fire at Israeli forces from the hospital could be seen in another video presented by the IDF official.

IDF Spokesman Hagari said, “If it weren’t enough that we exposed a tunnel under the hospital, the terrorists also shot at our soldiers from within the hospital.”

He asserted that the IDF has intelligence of a tunnel network under the so-called Indonesian Hospital, in addition to aerial imagery that shows rocket launchers a few dozen meters from the complex.

Hagari added, “Hamas systematically built the Indonesian Hospital to disguise its underground terror infrastructure.”

In front of international media outlets, he also presented call recordings in which officials of the terror outfit Hamas could be heard describing their use of fuel reserves that belong to the Indonesian Hospital.

Previously while updating on the Israel-Hamas war, the IDF stressed that it has concrete evidence that Hamas had set up its main Command-and-Control Centre under, Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital. It added that Hamas terrorists had been hoarding fuel and using its electricity and fuel for terror purposes.

Hamas operates within and hides beneath the largest hospital in Gaza.

Additionally, on 28th October a video shared by the Israeli military confirmed that the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas has a bunker beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The video showed excerpts from the interrogation of two assailants who perpetrated the 7th October massacre in southern Israel.

Hinting that Israel may target the hospitals, the IDF Spokesman Hagari had earlier noted that when medical facilities are used for terror purposes, they are liable to lose their protection from attack in accordance with international laws. However, he maintained that IDF will continue its effort to minimise harm to civilians while acting as per international laws.

Meanwhile during the 5th November briefing, on the issue of evacuation in Northern Gaza, the IDF Spokesman Hagari emphasised that the IDF has carried out intense efforts to warn Palestinians to evacuate from northern Gaza to its south. According to the IDF Spokesman, the Israeli Air Force dropped more than one and a half million fliers in northern Gaza. Their authorities and agencies also made over 20,000 phone calls to key people in those areas, asking the civilian population to evacuate.

Hagari noted, “Our war is with Hamas, not the civilians in Gaza. We will not accept Hamas’s cynical use of hospitals, to hide their terror infrastructure. Hamas’s exploitation of hospitals must come to an end.”