Not just news, it is a geopolitical statement: Anand Mahindra on Google building its largest campus outside the US in Hyderabad

"When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S. in a particular country, it's not just commercial news, it's a geopolitical statement. It's all happening here now finally," Anand Mahindra posted on X

OpIndia Staff
Rendering of upcoming Google India HQ in Hyderabad, Anand Mahindra
Google’s India headquarters was previously located in Hyderabad, but the corporation plans to significantly increase its footprint in the region and has begun construction on its new Hyderabad campus. It is going to be the largest Google office outside of the United States and the second largest globally, behind the Mountain View, California, headquarters.

Indian billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is also in awe of the magnitude of the major development which he termed as “a geopolitical statement” and took to social media to express his opinion about the same. He posted, “This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S. in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement. It’s all happening here now finally.”

Anand Mahindra tweeted this referring to an October 14 tweet by Indian Tech & Infra, which included a video of the construction activity of the upcoming Google office. The video shows that foundation of the building is being prepared.

Telangana’s financial district would serve as home to the new, three million-square-foot edifice. The campus was motivated by India’s national objective to create and support centres for knowledge and innovation in its technology industry, according to Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), the British design firm behind the project. The office is being constructed as a climate-sensitive and adaptable shelter that would require less energy because it has several glass structures.

The Google Hyderabad headquarters is going to include a variety of recreational areas with “upgradable servicing for comfort,” per the architectural firm. The central areas of the offices would be evenly spaced throughout the levels to promote promenades around the structure. According to the layout, the iconic ellipse would be open to the sky, letting sunshine flood the building.

The firm stated, “The Google Hyderabad office’s porous envelope will help to moderate the local climate, offering relief, shade, light and air to staff and visitors.”

Google is well renowned for its elegant workspaces, and the amenities and privileges offered there are legendary within the business community. While many businesses currently provide benefits akin to these, Google was the first to introduce play areas, gourmet meals in the workplace, and on-site washing facilities. Many of these qualities were already at Google’s India headquarters, but now that the company is creating a gigantic new office from the ground up, it is expected to rank among the most remarkable and iconic corporate spaces in the nation.

