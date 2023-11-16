Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra for making 'short height-high ego' remark, says 'look into mirror first'

On the final day of campaigning in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a personal attack on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. On 14th November, Vadra remarked at a public rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, that Scindia was “short in height but high on arrogance.” She also referred to the Union minister as a ‘traitor’.

However, Scindia slammed Vadra on Twitter on Wednesday (15th November), saying that those comparing ability to height to teach ego should first look in the mirror.

1. प्रियंका गांधी जी पार्ट-टाइम नेत्री हैं तो

इन दो परंपराओं के फ़र्क़ को समझने की उनमें क्षमता हो, इसकी आशा मैं नहीं करता – किस परिवार के सपूतों ने अफ़ग़ानों से लेकर मुग़लों और अंग्रेजों तक से भारत माता की रक्षा हेतु अपनी जान की क़ुर्बानी दी थी, और किसने चीन से भारत की रक्षा… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 15, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the rally in Datia had said, “All of their leaders are a little weird. First, our Scindia…I have worked with him in UP (Uttar Pradesh). His height is a little short but in arrogance, ‘waah bhai waah’…Any worker who used to go to him says that we have to call him Maharaj and if we don’t say that, our issues will not be addressed. He followed his family’s tradition well. Many have betrayed but they have betrayed the public of Gwalior and Chamba.”

Slamming Vadra for making personal comments during a public rally, the BJP leader on Twitter (X) said, “Since Priyanka Gandhi ji is a part-time leader, I do not expect her to have the ability to understand the difference between these two traditions – the sons of which family, from the Afghans to the Mughals and the British, sacrificed their lives to protect Mother India, and who protected India from China. Forget about doing so, the Indian land was given to China as a gift. The second generation of which family had imposed emergency in the greed for power? And even today, the present generation of which family is defaming the country by going to foreign forums?”

Scindia went on to say that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not know the Gwalior Chambal region and that she had very little knowledge about the region. “Priyanka Gandhi ji, who called Gwalior Chambal as “Gwalior Chamba” during her speech, needed written lines on a pamphlet to attack my family. One could get an idea of her thinking and understanding of Gwalior Chambal from her statement,” said Scindia.

He further urged the people of Madhya Pradesh to teach a lesson to the Congress during the upcoming elections.

It is worth noting that, during the last elections in the year 2018, Congress leader Kamal Nath had become the CM by gathering a variety of supporters. The Congress leadership, that the is Gandhi family, had decided to ignore Scindia and make Kamal Nath the CM for his loyalty to the family. However, the general discontent and disagreements within Congress resulted in a split and in 2020, Jyotiradiya Scindia had joined the BJP with 22 MLAs. Scindia then went on to become a Rajya Sabha MP on BJP’s nomination and was made the Civil Aviation minister.

Voting in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for November 17 and the election results will be tallied on December 3.