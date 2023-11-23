On 22nd November, Nihang Sikhs opened fire at police officers in Sultanpur Lodhi of district Kapurthala, Punjab. One policeman was reportedly killed, while two were injured. The incident took place when police went to arrest some Nihang Sikhs at a Gurdwara. The police personnel were standing on the road when Nihangs opened fire at them.

The senior officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information. An additional police force was deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

As per police officials, there was a scuffle between two Nihang Sikh groups over ownership of Sri Akal Bunga Sahib Gurdwara. When the police reached the Gurdwara to detain Nihang Sikhs, who were accused of infringing on the premises, they opened fire. Hindustan report suggested that the police arrested ten Nihang Sikhs while around 30 were still lodged inside the Gurdwara premises.

The tension between the two factions was boiling for a few days, leading to police presence. The main aim was to avoid any clashes between the two groups. However, Nihang Sikhs opened fire at the police standing outside the Gurdwara on the road and killed one of them.

According to reports, Baba Budha Dal 96 Karori Sant Balbir Singh held Gurdwara Sri Akal Banga, opposite the historical Gurdwara Ber Sahib. Two of his associates, Nirvair Singh and Jagjit Singh, managed the Gurdwara. On 21st November, Sant Baba Man Singh forcibly entered the Gurdwara with his associates. They assaulted Jagjit and Nirvair and snatched their belongings, including weapons, money and phones. Sant Baba Man Singh’s group took over the Gurdwara following the scuffle. Jagjit Singh filed a case against Baba Man Singh at Sultanpur Lodhi Police Station.

On 22nd November, Baba Man Singh’s associates tried to take over the ‘Peer Geb’ near Busowal Roar. The police intervened and arrested the ten associates. Notably, the basis of the arrest was multiple cases, including murder and clashes, since 15th May 2020.

Speaking to media, Sultanpur Lodhi Police Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhwinder Singh said Constable Jaspal Singh lost his life while others sustained sword injuries. They were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment.