Diwali is the most important festival for Hindus in India in which people gather, light lamps, share sweets, and wish each other an abundance of prosperity and happiness. The festival marks the celebration of the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya from 14 years of exile. Hence, Diwali in Ayodhya is a lavish affair and is celebrated with pomp and fanfare. The same this time was witnessed by popular Korean vlogger named Myochi.

On Sunday (12th November), Myochi took to social media platforms to reveal that she was loving her second trip to India and that she was happy celebrating the festival of Diwali in Ayodhya. “Happy #Diwali from Hanuman Garhri Mandir. I am heading to Ram Mandir! Thanks for everybody suggesting a perfect plan for Diwali. My second trip to #india starting beautifully #HappyDiwali,” she said in a tweet.

Happy #Diwali from Hanuman Garhri Mandir. I am heading to Ram Mandir! Thanks for everybody suggesting a perfect plan for Diwali❤️ My second trip to #india starting beautifully #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/su2HFc4p4u — Mhyochi (@mhyochi) November 12, 2023

The vlogger arrived in India on November 11 and began her journey to explore the biggest and the most important festival of the Hindus. In one of her posts, she said that many of the netizens had suggested she witness the Deepotsav during Diwali in Ayodhya so she had traveled from Korea to India for Diwali.

After 48 hours I finally arrived in Ayodhya. It was a long journey from Korea. Everybody told me to come to celebrate Diwali here so I am here! Where should I go tomorrow in Ayodhya? pic.twitter.com/KWZfDk9EUw — Mhyochi (@mhyochi) November 11, 2023

The vlogger shared several pictures of her visiting the Hanuman Garhri temple and also having prasadam. She could be seen wearing a huge tilak on her forehead reading ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Later Myochi went to the Sharayu Ghat in Ayodhya to witness the Deepotsav and also could be seen lighting a lamp (diya).

Meanwhile, the vlogger after the Diwali celebrations at the Sarayu ghat claimed that she was harassed by one unidentified individual in the city. “While taking a picture there was one guy with a yellow shirt, he was grabbing my butt. The first time I thought was it because it was too crowded but the second time I grabbed his hand as it grabbed my butt and screamed at him ‘Don’t touch me’ and left. I felt terrible because this is not the first time,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

not first time and my head was full of thoughts about what people online are gonna say bad thing on me even he is the one who did wrong. I was picturing people saying on the internet that this is my fault and i am making India’s image bad, I am wearing inappropriate, I should not — Mhyochi (@mhyochi) November 12, 2023

She said that she had no intentions to defame India and that she had come to India for the second time only because she had a wonderful time during her last visit. “I came here again because I had such a wonderful time before and to experience the biggest celebration this time and I won’t let other people ruin my journey. I don’t want to be a ‘Girl who got sexually harassed’ all the time so this is gonna be the first and the last time,” she said in a tweet thread.

Notably, Myochi was harassed in Mumbai last year by two persons who were identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari. The Mumbai Police had arrested the duo after they tried to grab her and kiss her during live streaming. The girl was shocked and was quoted as saying, “Please don’t tell me if I have done something wrong. Did I? Maybe I should stop smiling at strangers. That’s right? Not being nice to other people. Is that what you are saying? Don’t tell me that I have done something wrong.”

Myochi, whose original Korean name is Hyo jeong, is a popular vlogger who livestreams her travelling experience.