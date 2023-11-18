Saturday, November 18, 2023
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Political fight between two groups in Jabalpur portrayed online as an attack on Sikhs

The scuffle took place between a politician (the Sikh man seen in the video) and members of the opposite political party during the Vidhan Sabha polling in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of the viral video
16

On Friday (17th November), a video of a confrontation between two groups was falsely presented as a hate crime against the Sikh community by a Hindu mob.

The incident reportedly took place in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh. A Sikh man in a scooter was assaulted by a group of men, the video of which went viral on social media.

Prominent fake news peddlers attempted to give a communal spin to the incident. “Sikh was attacked by a Hindu mob…Nobody is safe under BJP ruled government unless he is a BJP supporter,” claimed Islamist X handle ‘RheA’.

Screengrab of the tweet

Another Islamist claimed, “First Muslim, then Dalit and now Sikh.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“Madhya Pradesh – Sikh attacked by Hindu mob in Jabalpur. While raising religious slogans, people badly beat up a person from the Sikh community,” tweeted one ‘mdirfan997’.

Screengrab of the tweet

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also amplified the incident and asked the Madhya Pradesh Police to take action.

The Truth about the Incident

Contrary to claims on social media, the scuffle took place between a politician (the Sikh man seen in the video) and members of the opposite political party during Vidhan Sabha polling in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. There was no ‘communal angle’ in the incident.

Secretary of the Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA), Tejinder Singh Renu, informed, “A video circulated widely on social media (screenshots shared) is from Jabalpur; but it has nothing to do with #Hindu #Sikh enmity.”

“Yesterday there were elections in Madhya Pradesh and this incident happened in the Madan Mahal area. The Sikh man being thrashed is a political leader of the area and the men beating him mercilessly are from another political party,” he added.

Tejinder Singh Renu pointed out how the mob attacked one man and not other Sikhs in the vicinity. “The level of Political rivalry getting so low is extremely saddening. Please do not spread lies of Sikh Hindu enmity,” he concluded.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

