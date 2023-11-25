Pakistani actress Madiha Imam, who got married to Indian filmmaker Moji Basar in May this year, recently arrived in India to meet her in-laws. The actress reached Arunachal Pradesh’s Basar town in the Lepa-Rada district. In a viral video, the actress and her husband are seen receiving a warm welcome. The video left the netizens divided with many congratulating the couple, however, to no surprise, the Pakistani Islamists were infuriated over a Muslim woman marrying a non-Muslim that too an Indian.

One Shiza Jamshed wrote, “Too much beghairat you are, jab nikah hi nahi howa tu shadi kese bas zina ha shame on you jahhanum main sarro ge (it is only ‘zina’ not a marriage since nikah was not performed. You will rot in hell).” Notably, according to Islamic beliefs, ‘Zina’ is illicit sexual relations.

Another user Nadim Khan wrote, “Muslim mar gay they kya, hindu see krli (Had Muslims died that you married a Hindu).”

Another one named Gulafshan reminded the actress that she is a Syed and a Muslim and questioned her over marrying a Hindu. She further declared Madiha and Moji’s marriage ‘invalid’ since a ‘Syedzadi’ can only marry a Syed.

One Instagram user seemed interested in finding out if the actress has converted to Hinduism.

An Instagram user named Ayat Pathan was rather shocked and upset over Madiha marrying a Hindu Indian man and said that she is unfollowing the Pakistani actress.

(Images via Instagram)

It is worth noting that Madiha Imam announced her marriage to Moji Basar in May of this year, along with certain details about the private ceremony.

“Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she requested in her Instagram post as she shared the wedding pictures. The couple later held their reception on a yacht in the UAE.