Friday, November 10, 2023
Updated:

Madurai Court lifts NSA imposed against journalist Manish Kashyap by Tamil Nadu police, grants bail: Reports

Manish Kashyap is currently lodged at the Beur jail in Patna. But he is unlikely to be free after the bail by Madurai court .

OpIndia Staff
9

Seven months after the Tamil Nadu police booked Manish Kashyap under the National Security Act (NSA), a Madurai court lifted the charges brought against the journalist under the stringent law.

As per a report by News 18 Bihar, the court held the final hearing in the case pertaining to the arrest of Manish Kashyap over ‘fake migrant crisis video.’ The report stated that the Madurai court removed the NSA although investigation in the case will continue under other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The journalist had reportedly challenged his arrest before the court and has been granted bail.

Manish Kashyap is currently lodged at the Beur jail in Patna. But he is unlikely to be free. The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police had filed three cases against him for alleged financial wrongdoing. He is yet to receive bail in those cases.

Tamil Nadu police slap stringent NSA on YouTuber Manish Kashyap

On April 6 this year, Manish Kashyap was slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA). A special team of the TN police arrested Kashyap from Bihar. It brought him to Tamil Nadu on transit remand after the Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against him.

Kashyap, arrested in the case related to the ‘fake videos’ of attacks on migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu, appeared before the Madurai district court on Wednesday and was remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

“Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act,” Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad was quoted by media house as saying.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

