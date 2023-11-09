Thursday, November 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMahua Moitra's conduct 'unethical', shared login credentials with unauthorised persons: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mahua Moitra’s conduct ‘unethical’, shared login credentials with unauthorised persons: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in draft report suggesting expulsion

ANI
7

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, in its draft report, accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of being involved in ‘unethical conduct’ and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Opposition MPs have given dissent notes on the draft.

“One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects,” the sources said.

Under the ‘Cash for Query’ charges made by Nishikant Dubey against Mahua Moitra, Dubey alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is underway.

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra’s cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

“On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai,” according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. The committee also seeks MHA’s input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

However, the draft report suggested several findings including, “The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha.”

“In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner,” it added.

The draft report further said, “Unethical Conduct’ and ‘Contempt of the House’ by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money – cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

“The ‘money trail’ of cash transaction between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be.”

The comprehensive draft report spans approximately 500 pages.

Further report stated that “Darshan Hiranandani, an Indian national with UAE residential rights.

According to sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

Earlier today, Mahua Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging a breach in the rules of the House claiming that the draft report of the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics was accessed by a news channel. She alleged that since the media house was owned by the Adani group this was an issue of corporate fraud and breach of regulations.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Yogi Adityanath forgoes protocol to mark four years of the historic Ram Mandir judgement, holds cabinet meeting in Ayodhya instead of Lucknow

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath created history of sorts as he is the first Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh's history to hold cabinet meetings outside the state capital Lucknow
News Reports

Spain: Jihadi network busted, 14 Pakistanis arrested in major anti-terror operation

ANI -
The arrests were made as part of an operation initiated by Spain's General Information Commissioner's Office after the anti-terrorist alert level was raised in the country following Hamas' attack on Israel a month ago. Spanish Security Forces redoubled surveillance on suspects in order to avoid possible attacks, Euro Weekly News reported.

Modi govt’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is constitutionally valid: Supreme Court rejects petitions challenging the code by Anil Ambani and others

ISIS link to Delhi anti-Hindu Riots becomes deeper with arrest of AMU’s Wajihuddin Ali Khan: Al Haya Min Allah, ISIS’ Arshad Warsi and Sharjeel...

We are in loss-making relationship with China, they keep giving us credit so we can keep losing more to them: Pakistani media on their...

Canada: ‘Exterminate the enemies of Gaza’, pro-Hamas Imam calls for finishing Jews in a rally, Quebec leaders demand action

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
35,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com