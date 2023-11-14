On 13th November (Monday), the makers of the recently released film ‘Pippa’ issued a public apology in regards to the controversy surrounding AR Rahman’s rendition of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’, originally written by Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. The production house of the film, Roy Kapur Films took to their official Instagram handle to issue a public apology and clarified their stance over the entire episode.

In their official response, the makers of the biographical war drama film claimed that their rendition was a “sincere artistic interpretation” that was done after “securing the necessary adaptation rights” from the late poet’s estate. Stating that if their rendition hurt the sentiments and caused distress they tender a sincere apology.

Notably, music composer AR Rahman received criticism for his rendition of Nazrul Islam’s popular patriotic song ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’. After reportedly securing adaptation rights, AR Rahman recreated his own version of the song for the movie Pippa which was criticised by many including prominent Bengalis and Bangladeshi personalities like Chandra K Bose, Grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who called the “distortion of the revolutionary song an act of sacrilege”.

Similarly, Author Taslima Nasreen also pointed out that AR Rahman changed the music of the “Bengali legendary poet”. Anandbazar Online in its report quoted Bengali music director Devjyoti Mishra, reportedly a friend of AR Rahman, who called the reworked song a “nightmare”.

The patriotic song against the British Raj was written by Kazi Nazrul in June 1922 at the request of freedom fighter Chittaranjan Das’s wife. The original tune is like a marching song whereas Rahman’s version sounds instrumental, melodious, and playful.

Further, Pippa makers in their statement added that they have deep respect for the original composition and for the Late Mr. Kazi Nazrul Islam. The makers said that Nazrul Islam’s contribution to the musical, political, and social landscape of the Indian subcontinent is immeasurable.

On their part, they created this album as a tribute to the men and women who dedicated their lives to the liberation of Bangladesh and keeping in mind the sentiments of their struggle for freedom, peace, and justice, the statement added.

They argued that during the making of this rendition, they faithfully followed both the letter and the spirit of the license agreement for the lyrics, as duly signed with the Late Mrs. Kalyani Kazi and witnessed by Mr. Anirban Kazi.

Nonetheless, the makers stressed that they offer sincere apologies if their interpretation has ‘hurt sentiments’ or caused unintended distress.

“We understand the emotional attachment that audiences may have to the original composition, and while all art is inherently subjective if our interpretation has hurt sentiments or caused unintended distress, we offer our sincere apologies,” the statement concluded.

The Film ‘Pippa’ starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, was released on Amazon Prime Video on 10th November. It is based on real-life events that took place during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the birth of Bangladesh. It has based the story on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Moreover, the movie’s title pays homage to the amphibious war tank, the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), nicknamed “Pippa” for its ability to float on water akin to an empty tin of ghee. The film narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. The film revolves around the valour and bravery of Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces as they engage in a war for the liberation of another country.