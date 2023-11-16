On Wednesday (15th November), fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta slammed former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja for laughing at a racist comment directed against her parents, veteran actor Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer Vivian Richards.

Taking to X, Masaba said that Ramiz Raja lacks grace. She added that it was sickening to see Raja laugh over something the world stopped laughing at thirty years ago.

“Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father,mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back.Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin,” Masaba posted.

Masaba Gupta’s post came after a video of Ramiz Raja laughing at a racist joke aimed at Vivian Richards went viral. A comedian is seen in the video making fun of Vivian’s skin tone. When the show’s host inquired if the comedian followed cricket, she replied, “I do watch cricket matches, and my heart broke when Vivian Richards started dating Neena Gupta. I then composed a couplet. ‘Jo ladkiyan khud ko kehti hain malika-e-aliya, Unko fir milta hai Mr Kaliya,'” said the comedian. The lines translate as “the girls who consider themselves the queen, eventually end up with a black man.” The host and Ramiz Raja, a guest on the show, were spotted laughing at this insensitive remark.

Notably, Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the late 1980s. Though they never married, they have a daughter Masaba Gupta born in 1989. Masaba is a successful fashion designer and has her own brand of apparel and cosmetics.

Notably, Pakistan TV shows are infamous for their offensive and outrageous content where celebrities particularly those from India are humiliated and mocked amidst the appreciation and loud cheer from the audience. Former Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq drew a bizarre parallel between marrying Aishwarya Rai and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “If you think that I will get married to Aishwarya (Rai) and then have good and virtuous kids, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first,” Razzaq said. His comments triggered outrage on social media forcing Razzaq to apologise.