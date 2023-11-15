Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq on Tuesday (14th November) apologized for making sexist and derogatory remarks about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. He made the remarks earlier this week at a public panel with fellow former cricketers Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi, who both cheered and laughed at Razzaq’s vile remarks.

Razzaq posted an apology video on Twitter (X) and said, “I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realize I said very bad words. I apologize to everyone, please forgive me.” He also added in his statement that he wanted to use a different analogy but took Aishwarya Rai’s name because his ‘tongue slipped’. Meanwhile, he said that he had no intentions to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realize I said very bad words. I apologize to everyone, please forgive me. 🙏 #AishwaryaRai #AbdulRazzaqpic.twitter.com/zXotn314yo — Abdul Razzaq (@AbdulRazzaq_PAK) November 14, 2023

Razzaq criticized the current Pakistan cricket team and questioned the players’ intentions and piety during the panel discussion last week. He could be heard saying in Urdu, “If your thinking is that you marry Aishwarya Rai and expect a pious and virtuous child to be born, then that can never happen.”

A video of his comments about Aishwarya was widely shared online and drew criticism. Following the uproar, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi went on television and condemned Razzaq’s remarks. He also claimed that he was ‘unaware’ of what was said, despite viral videos showing him laughing at Razzaq’s words. “It was a bad joke, and such jokes should not be made. I would urge Razzaq to issue and apology,” he said on Samaa TV.

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousaf also slammed his compatriot’s remarks, tweeting, “I hope he will be ashamed of what he said and apologize.” Shoaib Akhtar also commented on the remarks made by Razzak and said that ‘no woman should be disrespected like this,’ and he also chastised Gul and Afridi for supporting Razzaq.