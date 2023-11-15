Wednesday, November 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFormer Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja seen laughing at racist, derogatory comments against Neena Gupta...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja seen laughing at racist, derogatory comments against Neena Gupta and cricket legend Viv Richards

While the female comic makes derogatory, racist remarks against Viv Richards, Ramiz Raja is seen laughing.

OpIndia Staff
Ramiz Raja seen laughing at racist comments on Viv Richards
Viv Richards and Neena Gupta , insert: screenshot from the viral video
23

Pakistani cricketers have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. Following the harsh criticism Pakistani cricket coach and former player Abdul Razzaq received for making disparaging remarks about Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, another video that has gone viral on social media features racist remarks made against West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards in the presence of ex-cricketer and former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja.

The clip was from a cricket-based program broadcasted on Suno News in Pakistan. It showed two hosts, a male and a female, and two panellists including Ramiz Raja along with a pair of comedians one of whom was attempting to mimic the country’s journalist Hasan Nisar while the other was trying to imitate Lollywood actress Bushra Ansari.

When the female host asked the woman comic if she followed cricket or not, she answered, “I do watch cricket matches and my heart broke when Vivian Richards went into a relationship with Neena Gupta. I wrote a couplet then. “Jo ladkiyan khud ko kehti hain malika-e-aliya, Unko fir milta hai Mr Kaliya.” The lines roughly mean “the girls who consider themselves the queen, eventually end up with a black man.”

The hosts and the comics then laugh like idiots on the racist and stupid statement. One host says on the issue, “But this is old news”.

Notably, Pakistan TV shows are infamous for their offensive and outrageous content where celebrities particularly those from India are humiliated and mocked amidst the appreciation and loud cheer from the audience.

Abdul Razzaq apologised and claimed that his “tongue slipped” after his comment where he drew a shocking parallel between marrying Aishwarya Rai and the Pakistan Cricket Board drew intense backlash recently. He charged, “I’m talking about their (PCB’s) intention here. When I was playing, I knew that my captain, Younis Khan’s intentions were good. I took confidence and courage from that, and thanks to Allah, I could deliver for Pakistan cricket.”

He added, “Right now, a lot of talk here is surrounding the Pakistan team and the players’ performances in the World Cup. I think we do not have the intention to polish and develop the players. If you think that I will get married to Aishwarya Rai and then have good and virtuous kids, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first.” Meanwhile, other Pakistan cricketers including Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul were amusing themselves with his offensive words.

Abdul Razzaq was witnessed boasting about his multiple extramarital affairs on a TV show in another viral footage. “All my relations have been from both sides. It is not like only I proposed. I had five or six affairs. Such relationships come with validity. They expire after a year or two. It feels amazing in the beginning, but the results are not great.” When asked whether it was before he tied the knot, he very smoothly answered, “Even after the marriage,” to an applauding audience.

Nenna Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the late 1980s. Though they never married, they have a daughter named Masaba Gupta born in 1989 who is a successful fashion designer and has her own brand of apparel and cosmetics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan cricketers, Ramiz Raja video, Viv Richards news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com