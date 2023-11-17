Due to Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s outstanding performance in the World Cup, his village, Sahaspur Alinagar, is now in discussions. The administration has announced the construction of a mini stadium in his village.

On Friday, CEO Ashwani Kumar Mishra and other officials visited the village of Shami in Joya Development Block. They explored land for the stadium and provided necessary directions. Shami’s family resides in the village, and Shami frequently visits them. The villagers are delighted about this development.

District in-charge minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar has also expressed the intention to develop their village. Consequently, the administration has decided to build a mini stadium in the village under the Youth Welfare Department.

At noon, the Chief Development Officer, along with Additional Development Officer Nitin Jain, Gram Panchayat Officer Rajkumar Singh, Additional Program Officer Brajbhan Singh, and Junior Engineer A.K. Mittal, reached the village.

The village head, Noor-e-Shaba, showed the land for stadium construction, and the CEO instructed officials to clean and assess the land. They also visited Shami’s farmhouse, gathered information about village issues from the residents, and directed officials to address the problems.

Shami has been sensational in the ongoing World Cup, scalping a staggering 23 wickets, including 3-fifers to help India’s cause in the quadrennial tournament. Shami’s stunning seven wickets in semis against New Zealand resulted in an emphatic victory for India and sealing the berth in the finals.