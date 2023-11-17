Friday, November 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Mohammed Shami’s village likely to get a cricket stadium, local administration survey land...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Mohammed Shami’s village likely to get a cricket stadium, local administration survey land for construction

On Friday, CEO Ashwani Kumar Mishra and other officials visited the village of Shami in Joya Development Block. They explored land for the stadium and provided necessary directions.

OpIndia Staff
14

Due to Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s outstanding performance in the World Cup, his village, Sahaspur Alinagar, is now in discussions. The administration has announced the construction of a mini stadium in his village.

On Friday, CEO Ashwani Kumar Mishra and other officials visited the village of Shami in Joya Development Block. They explored land for the stadium and provided necessary directions. Shami’s family resides in the village, and Shami frequently visits them. The villagers are delighted about this development.

District in-charge minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar has also expressed the intention to develop their village. Consequently, the administration has decided to build a mini stadium in the village under the Youth Welfare Department.

At noon, the Chief Development Officer, along with Additional Development Officer Nitin Jain, Gram Panchayat Officer Rajkumar Singh, Additional Program Officer Brajbhan Singh, and Junior Engineer A.K. Mittal, reached the village.

The village head, Noor-e-Shaba, showed the land for stadium construction, and the CEO instructed officials to clean and assess the land. They also visited Shami’s farmhouse, gathered information about village issues from the residents, and directed officials to address the problems.

Shami has been sensational in the ongoing World Cup, scalping a staggering 23 wickets, including 3-fifers to help India’s cause in the quadrennial tournament. Shami’s stunning seven wickets in semis against New Zealand resulted in an emphatic victory for India and sealing the berth in the finals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: BJP slams DMK govt after Goondas Act slapped against arrested farmers protesting against acquisition of their land

OpIndia Staff -

A felon in France, profiting from pro-abortion campaigns, gambling with economies, Clintons, Ukraine and more: What book “Controligarchs” says about George Soros

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Punjab & Haryana HC strikes down 75% quota for locals in private sector in Haryana calling it unconstitutional, says conditions are like “Inspector Raj”

OpIndia Staff -

Dehradun: 21-year-old Hindu youth commits suicide, father accuses his ‘friend’ Alisha and her family of conspiring his death

OpIndia Staff -

‘Laal Diary’ contains Gehlot’s ‘Kacha Chitta’, it has calculations of scams worth thousands of crores: Amit Shah in Rajasthan’s Vijay Nagar

ANI -

As BRS promises IT clusters for minorities on Waqf land, here’s how temples in Telangana are suffocating under a piling list of land-grabbers

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Wajihuddin Ali Khan arrested: Meet the ‘Amir’ of ISIS in India, with links to terror modules in Pune, Aligarh, and Delhi; was also connected...

Gopal Tiwari -

Uttarakhand: Rickshaw driver Shavez rapes a five-year-old girl in Udham Singh Nagar, accused and his family absconding

OpIndia Staff -

MP Assembly polls: Over 70 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 PM

ANI -

Pro-Hamas activist Huwaida Arraf, who funded Congresswoman censured for anti-Israel views, had visited India and met prominent Muslim leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com