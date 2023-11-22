On November 5, 2023, ‘Azadi’ and anti-Hindutva slogans were raised inside Banaras Hindu University (BHU). It was alleged that Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were attacked when they tried to stop the incendiary sloganeering. Lanka police filed an FIR against 17 named and some unidentified persons reportedly belonging to the left-wing student organisation All India Students Union (AISA). OpIndia obtained details regarding the current state of affairs in the case.

Chief Proctor admits left-wing student bodies did hateful sloganeering

In this regard, BHU Chief Proctor Shiv Prakash Singh issued a statement. He stated that among those protesting were students affiliated with left-wing student bodies NSUI and AISA. Chief Proctor went on to say that the situation had deteriorated following AISA’s burning of the effigy. During the burning of the effigy, security guards attempted to deter the AISA members, who responded by shouting inflammatory slogans and misbehaviour. The ABVP protested against AISA’s actions, and conflict ensued. According to Shiv Prakash Singh, NSUI students staged a dharna in the evening however were persuaded to leave.

Will give the movement an edge after the holidays are over: ABVP

Speaking to OpIndia ABVP Varanasi office bearer Abhay Pratap Singh on this. Abhay Pratap told us that the BHU campus remained mostly closed due to Diwali holidays. Meanwhile, female students belonging to the ABVP who were victims of communist attacks returned to their homes for better care and Chhath Puja. According to Abhay Pratap, the reopening of the campus and the return of the victims will provide a new push for the movement to take action against the accused leftists.

The University administration took no concrete action

ABVP office bearer Abhay Pratap stated that, apart from the police, the university administration has taken no concrete action against the accused students. He told OpIndia that the university administration is well aware that leftists have raised anti-Hindutva slogans on campus, but it is reluctant to take action for reasons best known to them. When Abhay questioned the university administration over their inaction, he was told that a committee would be formed and an investigation would be conducted. However, Abhay is concerned that all of this is being done to pass the time in the name of investigation.

No arrests so far

OpIndia contacted the Station House Officer (SHO) Lanka in Varanasi to inquire about the legal action taken thus far. SHO Lanka informed us that none of the accused persons have been arrested in the case as of yet. ACP Bhelupur Praveen Kumar is investigating a case in which an ABVP Dalit student was thrashed. We attempted to reach ACP Praveen Kumar, but he did not answer the phone. This report will be updated if and when ACP Kumar responds. According to the in-charge of the police station, no one has been arrested in the case yet, and the case is being probed in light of facts and evidence.

Accused persons planning to approach the High Court

ABVP’s Abhay also informed us that he has learned from reliable sources that the accused students are planning to approach the High Court during the holidays and the time available in between. A High Court plea for the cancellation of the FIR can also be submitted. However, SHO Lanka has denied receiving any such information about the accused students approaching the High Court or receiving any notice from the High Court. Abhay said that the majority of the accused students had previously studied at Saraswati Shishu Mandir and were cultured in school days but were later indoctrinated by the leftists and joined them. To back his assertion, Abhay named one Roshan Pandey. Pandey is one of the accused in the case.

Outsiders staying in hostels of left-wing students

Abhay Pratap said that outside elements, as well as leftist students on campus, were involved in BHU campus demonstrations and other fractious actions. He claimed that when the ABVP spoke out against the presence of outsiders, the university administration ordered the inspection of such hostels. According to Abhay, his claims were found to be true during the inspection. Abhay claimed that outsiders were found in the hostel rooms of leftist students. Such students have been temporarily expelled.

Leftist students deem the FIR as ‘bogus’

The leftist students have received support from several people affiliated with their ideology. Some supporters of the students involved in hateful sloganeering are said to have arrived at ACP Bhelupur claiming to be locals. They claimed that the AISA members were innocent and ABVP students were the assailants in the matter. This delegation of roughly seven people urged, in a memorandum, that the FIR filed against the leftist students be dropped and that the students linked with the ABVP be arrested. This letter was uploaded on Facebook by Akanksha Azad, the main accused named in the FIR.