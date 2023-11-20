On 1st November, a Khalistani Nihang Sikh identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Toofan Singh released a video on his Instagram account threatening Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. In the video, Toofan claimed that Bageshwar Dham Sarkar threatened Sikhs.

He said, “He is threatening Sikhs. He is threatening Punjabis. Send him my video. I want to tell him, ‘son, whom you are threatening, they walk on at least 20 like you every day. We do not provoke anyone. But when the time comes, we give our heads for our religion and even for someone else’s religion. Are you threatening us? Go and threaten your father. After saying all this, now try to enter Punjab. We will beat you up and teach you ‘how to threaten’. We do not threaten, we act.” The two-week-old video has gone viral on social media.

In his video, Toofan used a short clip of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, where he issued a warning against those who were causing trouble for Hindus. When checked, it appears that the full video was not related to Sikhs, but Bageshwar Dham Sarkar was talking about those Christian missionaries who were running conversion campaigns in Punjab. During a Katha, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar said, “Those opposing me in Punjab, I have a message for you. First, listen to me and try to understand what I am saying. My dear, I am not against you. But if you try to cause trouble to Sanatanis, we will act. You won’t have to harvest the crop if you do not sow a seed. I request the Government of Punjab. This Beas Peeth should also be listened to if you are listening to the preachers. Sanatan does not indulge in conversion in Punjab. We only do Ghar Wapsi. I humbly request that the Punjab government bring a strict anti-conversion law. Naive people are being harassed. This poison is spreading everywhere. People of other religions who got offended, I want to say this will go far.”

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’s warning against conversion

On 22nd October, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar was in Punjab. He visited the Golden Temple and Durgyana Mandir before visiting the venue for Katha. While speaking to the reporters, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar pointed out how Sikhs showered love and affection during his visit to Harmandir Sahib. He then talked about the rampant conversion that has been happening in the state and other parts of the country. He said, “I just want these people not to enter gurdwaras and temples and not lure innocent Hindus or people of any religion. That’s why I am going across the country. Until strict laws are not implemented for ‘troublemakers’, they will continue to lure innocent Hindus for conversion.”

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar was warning the Christian missionaries, that have become a severe issue in Punjab. The controversy further deepened when a video of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar surfaced where he said he would not let those who chant ‘hallelujah’ convert Hindus with impunity.

In retaliation, a Christian body in Punjab filed a complaint against him. Jatinder Gaurav of the Global Christian Action Committee claimed he used derogatory language against Christians and urged police to book a case against him. He said, “Baba has come from outside and is trying to disrupt the peace in Punjab. He is targeting the word… wherever he goes in Punjab, targeting the Christian community. We have been told by the police that appropriate legal action will be taken on our complaint. We will intensify our protest if no action is taken.”

In short, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar had said nothing against Sikhs or the people of Punjab. His warning was for the Christian missionaries who indulged in conversions of innocent Hindus in the state. For some unknown reason, Toofan lied that it was against Sikhs and issued threats against Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.

Who is Toofan Singh?

Now the question arises, who is Toofan Singh, and why is he getting so much traction on social media? When we dug into his history, a lot of problematic speeches and actions came to light. From supporting Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to openly supporting pro-Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh, Toofan Singh has shown his radical views at a very young age.

Notably, he gained a lot of media attention during a violent protest in Chandigarh, where Police had to back off due to aggressive Sikh protesters. Toofan Singh was one of the protesters, and he “proudly” wore a bulletproof jacket that was snatched from the police during the clash.

In an August 2021 video, Rozana Spokesman spoke to Toofan Singh. He said when he was four years old, his mother died. After her death, his father left him at Gurdwara in Amritsar. Since then, he has been living in Gurdwaras and following Sikhism. Toofan Singh was born into a Muslim family but embraced Sikhism when he got older. At that time, he appeared to be a young, innocent lad who wanted to follow Sikhism with all his might.

In February 2023, at least 33 police personnel, including female police officers, were injured, and dozens of police vehicles were damaged by armed Sikh protesters near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52-Sector 53 dividing road. The protesters were part of Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, also known as Bandi Sikhs. Some of them are convicts of the Beant Singh assassination case. Toofan Singh was one of the protesters that attacked the police. Following the clash, Toofan Singh was seen wearing police anti-riot gear. He claimed Police personnel dropped it, and he picked it as an award of the victory over “Bhaiye”. For those who are unaware, “Bhaiye” is a derogatory term used for the people of UP and Bihar living in Punjab.

Though no specific information is available on his age, during an interview, he said he was in 9th standard. The interview was conducted following his name appeared on the list of wanted protesters.

Upon examining his Instagram account, we found a video where he was shooting guns.

In another post, he was seen wearing a t-shirt with a photograph of Bhindranwale.

In a video on Instagram, he claimed the fight was with the government that was suppressing Sikhs and not releasing the Sikh prisoners. He insinuated that there was no scuffle between them and Hindus or Muslims. The rhetoric of “fight with the government” is standard for pro-Khalistani elements.

In another video, he openly supported Amritpal Singh and claimed Singh came to India after leaving his business in Dubai for the betterment of Sikhs. The video was released after Amritpal Singh managed to escape central agencies and the Punjab Police. Later, Singh was arrested, and he is currently lodged in a jail in Assam.

There are several such influencers on social media that propagate pro-Khalistan and anti-India sentiments. The video released by Toofan Singh against Bageshwar Dham Sarkar was based on a false interpretation of what he had said. Instead of speaking against Christian missionaries converting Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab and without understanding the background of what Bageshwar Dham Sarkar had said, Toofan Singh decided to issue a threat to a popular Hindu saint.