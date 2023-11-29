Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that nobody can prevent the Central Government from implementing the the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a mega public rally here, the BJP leader lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government accusing it of indulging in “appeasement politics” and urged people to vote to power the BJP government in the next assembly polls.

Shah in his address said that the CAA is the “country’s law” and the Narendra Modi-led Central government is going to implement it at any cost.

“Citizenship (Amendment) Act is the country’s law, no one can stop it and we will implement it,” Amit Shah said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 aims to facilitate the grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was notified on December 12 and came into force on January 10 in 2020.

Citing political violence, corruption, and appeasement in the state, the union minister said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has destroyed West Bengal.

“Mamata Didi came to power by removing the communists with the slogans of Sonar Bangla and Maa Mati Manush, but there was no change in Bengal. Even today infiltration, appeasement, political violence, and corruption are happening in Bengal. Communists ruled Bengal for 27 years, and Mamata Banerjee’s government was formed in the third term. Both of them together ruined Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has not been able to stop infiltration in Bengal. Voter cards and Aadhar cards are being distributed openly to infiltrators in the state and Mamata Banerjee is sitting silent,” Shah alleged.

The Union home minister further said that the people of the state will avenge the ‘political murder’ of the BJP leaders in the 2026 assembly polls.

“Bengal is gripped by infiltration, appeasement, political violence and corruption…In the entire country, election violence is highest in Bengal. 212 BJP workers killed in West Bengal, people will avenge these murders with their votes in 2026 assembly polls as BJP will form a government with two-third majority in 2026,” the minister added.

Shah also alleged that the ‘Trinamool syndicate’ does not allow vast sums of money sent by PM Modi to reach the poor of Bengal.

“Modi Ji sends lakhs of crores of rupees for ensuring welfare in Bengal, but the ‘syndicate raj’ in Bengal doesn’t allow the funds to reach the poor!” the BJP leader said.

Further, listing out the work done by the BJP government at the Centre, Shah said that West Bengal has been left behind from the development due to Mamata Banerjee.

“Modi ji has ended terrorism from the entire country. Modi ji abolished Article 370 for which Bengal’s son Shyamaprasad Mukherjee had sacrificed his life to remove it from Kashmir. Ended leftist extremism. India’s tricolor was sent to the moon through Chandrayaan 3. A new Parliament was built and Modi ji took the country’s economy from 11th to 5th…. But West Bengal has been left behind because of didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) politics of appeasement,” he said.

Shah also said that the people of the state want the BJP government in West Bengal.

“The people of Bengal are saying, ‘Didi, Aapka Samay Ab Samaapt Ho Chuka Hai’ (Didi, your time is up now!),” he said.

Shah also appealed to people to elect the BJP government in the next assembly elections.

“The people of West Bengal have blessed the BJP with around 2.30 crore votes and 77 seats…their enthusiasm states clearly that they have decided to bring the BJP Government in 2026! You should remember that in order to bring the BJP government to power here in 2026, you’ll have to lay its very foundation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections…Give so many seats to BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modi ji says I have become PM due to Bengal…” Shah said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)