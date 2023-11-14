On 14th November (Tuesday), a police sub-inspector was allegedly moved down by a tractor transporting sand illegally near Mahulia Tand village in Bihar’s Jamui district. Two people were also injured in the incident, including a home guard. They have been admitted to a hospital. According to the police one home guard who was injured in the incident is said to be critical.

However, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar made a shocking and insensitive remark after learning about the incident. Speaking to India Today, he said, “Such incidents are nothing new.” He argued that such incidents keep happening. Such incidents have happened in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the past, he added. However, the Minister did try to balance it out and added that the accused in the case would be given punishment as per the law.

(Left) Mortal remains of the deceased Bihar cop; (Right) Home guard also injured (Source: Republic)



The deceased inspector has been identified as Prabhat Ranjan, a resident of Siwan district. He was in charge of Garhi Police Station. ”He was rushed to a nearby Hospital where doctors said he was brought dead,” as per police.

The injured home guard has been identified as Rajesh Kumar. “He was admitted to a private clinic in the city where his condition is said to be critical,” police said.

Police said, “Garhi police station in-charge mowed down allegedly by a tractor carrying sand illegally, one Home Guard also injured in the incident in Mahulia Tand village of Jamui district.” They added that upon receiving the word, police officials reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Following the incident, Jamui SP, Shaurya Suman said that one person named Mithilesh Kumar, who was involved in the incident, was arrested.

However, the driver of the tractor, identified as Krishna, is absconding. Meanwhile, police officials have seized the tractor and are making efforts to nab the driver.

Launching a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the killing of a cop by a sand mafia’s tractor, Jamui MP Chirag Paswan stressed that the incident raises questions about his leadership.

He also asked why no “concrete steps” have been taken against sand smugglers in the state. He further added, “Illegal sand mining is causing people to die by drowning in the river, while uncontrollable vehicles are crushing the security forces”.