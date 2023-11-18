On Monday (13th November), the Registrar of OP Jindal Global University wrote to academic turned ‘activist’ Achin Vanik about the anti-Hindu remarks that he made during a lecture on Palestinian history earlier this month.

In his letter, Professor Dabiru Shridhar Patnaik wrote, “I deeply regret that some remarks you made in your lecture were gratuitous and unrelated to its subject. Our faculty acted in good faith and, out of great respect for you, invited you to address our students.”

“For our students and faculty, it was informative to learn that Zionism is not anti- Muslim. But it was unnecessary and objectionable that you added that Hindutva is anti-Muslim,” he added.

𝐀 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐤



The Registrar of the varsity pointed out, “Your remarks about the motivation of suicide bombers (and terrorists, intended to explain that they are more determined to die for their cause than to kill) came across as an expression of sympathy towards them instead of an unalloyed condemnation of the violence and death caused by them.”

“Unfortunately, when a scholar as distinguished as you are fails in the responsibility to exercise prudence when speaking about sensitive subjects, our university is rendered vulnerable,” he added.

While asking Achin Vanik to introspect, Professor Dabiru Shridhar Patnaik said, “We cannot contest the charge that some of your remarks were irresponsible and influenced your audience to take positions about developments in India which are not comparable to developments in Palestine and Israel.

“I earnestly hope that you will acknowledge these observations, made in my capacity as the Registrar, are reasonable. They call for your regret for bringing upon our university charges of insensitivity and irresponsibility. Therefore, I look to you to introspect on the consequences of your remarks and join me in sincerely regretting what happened,” he concluded.

An event in support of Hamas, a terrorist organisation was organised in OP Jindal Global University.



On 1st November this year, ‘activist’ Achin Vanaik delivered a lecture at the OP Jindal Global University and claimed, “Zionism is not anti-Muslim, it is anti-Palestinian, but it is happy to piggyback on current Islamophobia. Hindutva is fundamentally and foundationally anti-Muslim”.

He also claimed that the assertion that Hindus are original inhabitants of India and Hinduism is among the oldest civilisations is wrong. Although the full video of the lecture is not available, one of the clips seems to suggest that he was referring to Israeli action against Hamas as terrorism.

Achin Vanaik also glorified suicide bombing, a very effective tool for Islamic Jihadi terrorists.

OP Jindal University calls out ‘Professor’ Sameena Dalwai

The Vice Chancellor of the varsity has written to Professor Sameena Dalwai, who had raised objections to the Hindu religious slogan ‘jai Shri Ram’, discriminated against Hindu students and invaded the privacy of pupils.

The said Professor accepted the accusations levelled against her in response to a show-cause notice. On Monday (13th November), Vice-Chancellor Professor C Raj Kumar wrote, “You (Sameena Dalwai) have failed in exercising due diligence and acted irresponsibly and thereby failed the university in its promise to create a safe space for its students.”

“We have noted that you have realized this mistake. We extend a letter of warning to you so that it shall not be repeated in future and that there will be no further condonation on our part to such acts,” he added.

𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀: 𝙑𝘾 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙊.𝙋. 𝙅𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙡 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙮, 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙗𝙮 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙧 (𝘿𝙧.) 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙖 𝘿𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙞 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙚.



“You have departed from the ethics of constructive conversation…Our university is a democratic and inclusive space, and we pride in the fact that we have carefully nurtured this ecosystem. Your actions have clearly undermined this spirit,” he added.

“We issue a warning to you that you shall remain aware of the dialogical proprieties and engage in respectful intellectual conversations with peers and students, even with and those who have viewpoints diametrically opposite to yours. There shall be no repetition of the violations in question,” the Vice Chancellor of the University warned.

In an email written by Sameena Dalwai to students who were opposed the lecture of Achin Vanik, she claimed that Hamas didn’t commit any atrocities on Israeli civilians, and it was all ‘fake news by Indian troll armies’.

She wrote, “Otherwise, I hear shouts of ‘Jai Sriram’ on campus, I see right wing students and faculty doing their own events. I want to react, but I keep quiet in favour of peace.”

Sameena Dalwai also came under the scanner for violating the privacy of a student in the classroom. The Organiser reportedly accessed a complaint letter submitted by the students on 23rd September, which allegeed that the accused Professor violated the privacy of students by accessing their Bumble account during class.