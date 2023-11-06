Professor Sameena Dalwai at OP Jindal University in Haryana is not only a Hamas supporter and an anti-Hindu for opposing the Hindu chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but she is also anti-privacy. Sparking another shocking controversy, Dr Sameena Dalwai, who is reportedly the daughter of Congress leader Hamid Dalwai, violated the privacy of a student in the classroom.

The incident dates back to September this year. Dalwai reportedly accessed a student’s account on a dating app called ‘Bumble’ on a Smart TV in a classroom full of students. A video and screenshots of some chats doing rounds on X, formerly Twitter, show the professor indulging in a detailed discussion about a dating account, which was allegedly a student’s.

A video clip shows the professor referring to a girl’s Bumble account opened on the Smart TV for the whole class to see while she delivered her lecture. The video shows the following texts written on the board “age, Mallu, location, fresher, so old, Ameti” among a few more.

Professor Sameena Dalwai of Jindal Global University, who a few days back, in an official email, had written that "Jai Shree Ram" is problematic and that Hamas is unfairly being "trolled," was allegedly seen using the dating app Bumble, and swiping people left and right in her… pic.twitter.com/w3r4iRcp9h — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) November 3, 2023

Another video clip shows the professor publicly displaying a boy’s Bumble account and asking, “Yes or no?” and the class replies with a no. She then can be heard asking, “Why no? Hold on hold on I have to know na why no?”

A third video clipping that lasts 4-seconds shows a different Bumble account opened. Screenshots of a few chats of students calling out Sameena’s conduct have also been doing the rounds on social media.

In one such chat, students can be seen objecting to the public display of people’s private dating app accounts. “First of all, it was wrong of her to open Bumble in class. What if we saw someone we knew personally? Also, having a dating app account is something very private that don’t share with a lot of people most of the time. How would either of us feel if our faces and profiles were plastered on a screen and 40 people were sitting in class going right swipe left swipe?” a student said.

The professor at @JindalGlobalUNI who thinks "Jai Shree Ram" is problematic & Hamas is being unfairly "trolled" by students she likes to stereotype as "Right wing" on campus is seen running "Bumble", a dating app (like Tinder), swiping people left -right in her class making… pic.twitter.com/j6uxW28osD — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) November 3, 2023

The Organiser claims to have accessed a complaint letter submitted by the students on 23rd September, which alleges that Professor Sameena violated the privacy of students by accessing their Bumble account during class. “This breach of privacy extended beyond her own class, affecting multiple students’ accounts within the university,” the Organiser report states.

This is not all. The professor apparently went on to ban phones in her class in response to the students capturing the image and video of the dating app incident. In an email dated 24th September, Professor Sameena wrote, “In the light of offensive use of phones in class, please keep your phones in hostels. Phones, if sighted in class, may lead to disciplinary action.” The email has been accessed by Organiser.

Furthermore, the Organiser has reported that the professor also body-shamed and used derogatory language thereby creating an atmosphere of intimidation and emotional distress in the classroom. The professor allegedly used the term “ch*****”.

The Organiser quoted a student who alleged that Dr Sameena frequently used derogatory language towards students. She allegedly even verbally abused a female student and told her to stop attending her class, promising to grant her free attendance. The student also reportedly alleged that Dr Sameena discriminates against students based on their opinions and ideology.

The students have reportedly urged the university to launch a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incidents and have the Human Rights Commission and the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) be involved in the probe.

Consequently, the HSCW has taken cognizance of the matter and its chairperson, Renu Bhatia has announced that she will visit the OP Jindal University on 7th November. Bhatia hit out at the university saying that the compromise of privacy and dignity of students by the use of dating app amounts to harassment.

It is disheartening to witness the distressing situation within @JindalGlobalUNI . The compromise of privacy and dignity of students, especially female students, by the use of a dating app and obscene material by a faculty amounts to harassment. I'm appalled by such actions.… https://t.co/VgH3vdX1Io pic.twitter.com/CJEv5waHPK — Renu W Bhatia (@RenuWBhatia1) November 6, 2023

Bhatia also called out the Professor Sameena for her aversion to “Jai Shri Ram” and her support to Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

On 1st November, a talk was organised in OP Jindal University titled ‘The History and Politics of the Palestinian Present’ by Professor Achin Vanaik, Retired Professor of International Relations and former Head of Department of Political Science at the University of Delhi, now an activist.

Several video clips of the professor’s lecture have appeared, which showed that in the name of solidarity with Palestinian civilians in Gaza, he made several antisemitic and anti-Hindu comments. He also attacked the Modi government over India’s stand on the conflict.

During his lecture, Professor Achin Vanaik said that although Zionism and Hinduism are similar, they are not same in terms of relationship with Islam. “Zionism is not anti-Muslim, it is anti-Palestinian, but it is happy to piggyback on current Islamophobia. Hindutva is fundamentally and foundationally anti-Muslim”.

In relation to his talk, a shocking was email was written by Dr. Sameena Dalwai to those who were opposed to the lecture. In the mail, professor Dalwai claimed that Hamas didn’t do any atrocities on Israeli civilians, and it was all ‘fake news by Indian troll armies’.

She wrote, “Otherwise, I hear shouts of ‘Jai Sriram’ on campus, I see right wing students and faculty doing their own events. I want to react, but I keep quiet in favour of peace.”