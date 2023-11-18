Saturday, November 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsOpen AI, which runs ChatGPT, fires its CEO Sam Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman resigns
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Open AI, which runs ChatGPT, fires its CEO Sam Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman resigns

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI..." the company said in a statement.

OpIndia Staff
Open AI, which runs ChatGPT, fires its CEO Sam Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman resigns
Greg Brockman (left), Sam Altman (right), images via TechCrunch and The New York Times
20

The board of Directors of Open AI, an Artificial intelligence research and development company which runs ChatGPT, fired its CEO Sam Altman on Friday (17th November). As per reports, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Open AI, Mira Murati, will replace Altman as the interim CEO.

In a statement released by Open AI, it said, “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI…We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward,” it further added.

While reacting to the development on X (formerly Twitter), Sam Altman said, “I loved my time at Open AI. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later.”

Open AI co-founder Greg Brockman was asked by the board of Directors to step down as the Chairman. After learning about Sam Altman’s ouster, he resigned from the company.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit,” he tweeted.

“Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. i continue to believe in the mission of creating safe AGI that benefits all of humanity,” Greg Brockman further added.

Open AI was founded in 2015 and had X owner Elon Musk as its initial board member. The company received $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019 and 10 billion in funding in 2023. Its generative AI ChatGPT has become one of the fastest-growing software applications in the word.

In a statement released by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, he said, “We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap, and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team.”

“Together, we will continue to deliver the meaningful benefits of this technology to the world,” he further emphasised.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschatgpt sam altman, open ai ceo, open ai ceo fired, sam altman open ai fired, greg brockman open ai quits, greg brockman resigns
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues fresh threat to disrupt ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad

OpIndia Staff -

Sri Lanka: Government expresses regret after Arjuna Ranatunga blamed Jay Shah for Sri Lankan cricket, admits its their own fault

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: BJP slams DMK govt after Goondas Act slapped against arrested farmers protesting against acquisition of their land

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Mohammed Shami’s village likely to get a cricket stadium, local administration survey land for construction

OpIndia Staff -

A felon in France, profiting from pro-abortion campaigns, gambling with economies, Clintons, Ukraine and more: What book “Controligarchs” says about George Soros

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Punjab & Haryana HC strikes down 75% quota for locals in private sector in Haryana calling it unconstitutional, says conditions are like “Inspector Raj”

OpIndia Staff -

Dehradun: 21-year-old Hindu youth commits suicide, father accuses his ‘friend’ Alisha and her family of conspiring his death

OpIndia Staff -

‘Laal Diary’ contains Gehlot’s ‘Kacha Chitta’, it has calculations of scams worth thousands of crores: Amit Shah in Rajasthan’s Vijay Nagar

ANI -

As BRS promises IT clusters for minorities on Waqf land, here’s how temples in Telangana are suffocating under a piling list of land-grabbers

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Wajihuddin Ali Khan arrested: Meet the ‘Amir’ of ISIS in India, with links to terror modules in Pune, Aligarh, and Delhi; was also connected...

Gopal Tiwari -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com