The board of Directors of Open AI, an Artificial intelligence research and development company which runs ChatGPT, fired its CEO Sam Altman on Friday (17th November). As per reports, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Open AI, Mira Murati, will replace Altman as the interim CEO.

In a statement released by Open AI, it said, “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI…We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward,” it further added.

While reacting to the development on X (formerly Twitter), Sam Altman said, “I loved my time at Open AI. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later.”

Open AI co-founder Greg Brockman was asked by the board of Directors to step down as the Chairman. After learning about Sam Altman’s ouster, he resigned from the company.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit,” he tweeted.

“Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. i continue to believe in the mission of creating safe AGI that benefits all of humanity,” Greg Brockman further added.

Open AI was founded in 2015 and had X owner Elon Musk as its initial board member. The company received $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019 and 10 billion in funding in 2023. Its generative AI ChatGPT has become one of the fastest-growing software applications in the word.

In a statement released by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, he said, “We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap, and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team.”

“Together, we will continue to deliver the meaningful benefits of this technology to the world,” he further emphasised.