On 5th November, one of the main accused of the Mahadev Betting App released a video accusing Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of being involved in the scam. He stated that he has given Rs 508 crores to CM Baghel. The video was also shared by the official X handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They wrote in the post, “Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is allegedly involved in the Mahadev betting app case. The app’s owner, Shubham Soni, released a video from Dubai disclosing the truth.” The video accusing Congress leader and incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel went viral just two days before the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

"मैं हूं महादेव बेटिंग ऐप का मालिक, भूपेश बघेल के कहने पर दुबई गया और मैंने अब तक 508 करोड़ रुपये दिए हैं!"



महादेव बेटिंग एप मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल पूरी तरह लिप्त हैं। एप के मालिक शुभम सोनी ने दुबई से वीडियो जारी कर बताई सारी सच्चाई। pic.twitter.com/br5B4ODfj6 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 5, 2023

In the video, Soni said he started the betting app in 2021 in Bhilai and was making good money. As time passed by, there was a visible change in his lifestyle. At that time, he needed security as his associates were getting arrested over complaints.

Soni came in contact with one Verma, after which extortion started, as per his claim. He had to pay Verma Rs 10 lakh every month. After some time, his men were again arrested, and when he called, Verma asked him to come and meet “someone”. Soni stated that the “someone” was none other than Chief Minister Baghel himself. Soni said he had submitted a written statement about the deal that he allegedly cracked with the CM.

Shubham Soni further added that he shifted to Dubai in 2020. There is one discrepancy in his statement, which appeared to be confusing. Earlier, he said he had started the app in 2021 but later allegedly moved to Dubai in 2020. It is possible he meant 2022 and not 2020. In any case, flights were grounded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he can’t have travelled to Dubai during that time.

He added that after meeting the CM, his illegal betting business progressed. He then met Saurabh and Ravi, who were also from Bhilai and were in the construction business. He hired both of them as advisors in the construction business. He expressed his dismay that Saurabh and Ravi were getting famous, though he was the one who created the app.

Soni accused Baghel of taking u-turns too often. He said when he went to Dubai and established his business there, his men were again arrested, and he faced similar issues. Verma asked him to come to Bhilai and meet the CM again. Girish Tiwari and Verma met him at Airport Road. From there, Verma left, and Tiwari took him to SP Prashant Agarwal. After talking to Soni, Agarwal called CM Baghel. He alleged CM Baghel said, “Soni, I sent you to Dubai, but you are behaving like the business owner. Have you become Sheikh?” Soni asked him what he wanted from him, to which Baghel said SP Prashant would guide him.

Soni said, “I have provided all the information about the deal and how much money I paid via which source. After paying so much money, my work is not progressing the way it should be. My men are getting arrested. I am stuck in the political system. Since I talked to SP Prashant, I have paid around Rs 508 crore.”

Soni then requested the government of India to help him return to India. He promised to provide all the evidence of money transfers to the political leaders, including CM Baghel. He said, “I want to request the government of India to help me get out of this political mess. I am stuck. I am ready to give all the evidence of money transfers to them. I have all the proof. Just help me come back to India. I am scared. I want to come back and live in India.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani accused CM Baghel of receiving kickbacks

Earlier, on 4th November, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of receiving kickbacks amounting to Rs 508 crores to finance the election expenses of the Congress party. She raised concerns about the alleged use of Hawala operators linked to the infamous Mahadev betting app in the Chhattisgarh election campaign.

During a press conference, Irani cited the discovery of Rs 5.3 crores in the possession of a man identified as Asim Das in Raipur recently. She questioned whether Congress leaders received money from him via Shubham Soni. She also asked if the money was earmarked for the election expenses for Baghel’s campaigning in the Assembly Elections.

Smriti Irani emphasised that Asim Das confessed to coming from Dubai to pay Congress for the election expenses, implicating Congress leadership and CM Baghel. She alleged that Congress and Baghel were involved in illegal betting while the party was in power in Chhattisgarh. She also pointed to the recorded message of Shubham Soni, where he had instructed to deliver money to Baghel for the Assembly elections in the state.

On 5th October, the government of India banned 22 illegal betting websites and apps, including the Mahadev betting app. Our detailed report on the Mahadev betting app and the controversy around it can be checked here. The App and its illegal operations have been under ED’s scanner for some months.

Chattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023

The first phase of voting for Assembly elections in poll-bound Chhattisgarh will take place on 7th October. The second phase of voting will take place on 17th November. The results will be announced on 3rd December.