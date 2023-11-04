A major attack took place on the morning of 4th November on Pakistan’s Mianwali training Air Force base when several armed suicide bombers infiltrated the facility. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) has taken responsibility for the attack in which nine attackers have been eliminated by the army as the operation concluded.

The Inter-Services Public Relations announced in an early statement that the attack on the air base had been thwarted. The agency said, “A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in the final stages to completely clear the area.”

“The combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell,” the military declared in an afternoon press release. It further proclaimed that the operation was initiated to eradicate any possible threat in the vicinity in the wake of the despicable and unsuccessful terrorist attack on the base this morning.

The ISPR added that only minor damage was sustained during the offensive on three already-phased-out non-operational aircraft but no harm had been inflicted on any of the PAF’s (Pakistan Air Force) functional operational assets. The notification claimed, “The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s armed forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat.”

The agency stated in the previous statement that it had started a “comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation” to rid the area of terrorists and that “some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred” during the attack.

The valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali. Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve. — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) November 4, 2023

This development followed a string of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that resulted in the killing of at least 17 soldiers which included a terrorist attack in Gwadar, a remote-controlled explosive device detonation in Dera Ismail Khan, and a security operation in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Another remote-controlled detonation in Dera Ismail Khan resulted in five fatalities and at least twenty-four injuries.