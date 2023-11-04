Saturday, November 4, 2023
HomeWorld9 assailants shot dead by Pakistan Army after attack on Mianwali Air Force base,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

9 assailants shot dead by Pakistan Army after attack on Mianwali Air Force base, Tehreek-i-Taliban’s offshoot claims responsibility

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) has taken responsibility for the attack in which nine attackers have been eliminated by the army as the operation concluded.

OpIndia Staff
Massive assault at Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali.
Massive attack at Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali.(Source: Reuters)
10

A major attack took place on the morning of 4th November on Pakistan’s Mianwali training Air Force base when several armed suicide bombers infiltrated the facility. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) has taken responsibility for the attack in which nine attackers have been eliminated by the army as the operation concluded.

The Inter-Services Public Relations announced in an early statement that the attack on the air base had been thwarted. The agency said, “A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in the final stages to completely clear the area.”

“The combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell,” the military declared in an afternoon press release. It further proclaimed that the operation was initiated to eradicate any possible threat in the vicinity in the wake of the despicable and unsuccessful terrorist attack on the base this morning.

The ISPR added that only minor damage was sustained during the offensive on three already-phased-out non-operational aircraft but no harm had been inflicted on any of the PAF’s (Pakistan Air Force) functional operational assets. The notification claimed, “The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s armed forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat.”

The agency stated in the previous statement that it had started a “comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation” to rid the area of terrorists and that “some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred” during the attack.

This development followed a string of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that resulted in the killing of at least 17 soldiers which included a terrorist attack in Gwadar, a remote-controlled explosive device detonation in Dera Ismail Khan, and a security operation in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Another remote-controlled detonation in Dera Ismail Khan resulted in five fatalities and at least twenty-four injuries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,002FollowersFollow
35,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com